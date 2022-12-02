The following 59 students in grades 9-12 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale High School for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Six students achieved highest honors:
Grade 12: Tanner W. Hammond, Connor V. Sengaloun
Grade 11: Julia M. Hammond, Gabriella A. Molin
Grade 10: Christopher R. Phelps
Grade 9: Taylor M. Honeycutt
Fifteen students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Lily R. Briggs, Noah K. Pangelinan, Mason A. Sauter, Cooper M. Scherlin, Trinity S. Stroud
Grade 11: Adeline R. Nardolillo, Aiden T. Prue, Lilee D. Taylor
Grade 10: Riley J. Hamilton, Liyah K. Hodgman Sprague, Olivia M. Maillet, Connor M. Wesolowski
Grade 9: Sean P. Latvis, Chance G. McQueen, Rowan M. Moody
Thirty-eight students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Chad A. Burnett, Kaiden A. Domingue, Tyler J. Doyle, Emma A. LaFlam, Paige E. Lenahan, Aiden R. MacDonald, Sara F. Miller, Enola L. Phelps
Grade 11: Samarra N. Clark, Noah O. Demers, Hunter J. Dingman, Aubrey R. LeDoyt, Nathan J. Mathieu, Wyatt J. Mitchell, Aleah H. Owen, Brookelynn R. Pagach, Kyler M. Saunders, Quaid K. Tidwell, Hailey L. Tripaldi
Grade 10: Mya C. Bauer, Daytona K. Boyd, Halie M. Boyd, Grayce C. Callahan, Jenna M. Emery, David A. Gurney, Camerin A. Laurie, Nikia H. Saari-Rosa, Ryan A. Sweetser, John A. Winter
Grade 9: Savannah L. Audette, Milo M. Clark, Daylyn R. Dupuis, Gabriella M. Frain, Grayden J. Jutras, Lin C. LeDoyt, Michael A. Sullivan, Hunter H. Taylor, Trace A. Tetreault
The following 54 students in grades 6-8 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale Middle School for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.
Twelve students achieved high honors:
Grade 8: Ada’leia M. Hastings, Milla M. Phillips
Grade 7: Colton M. Bornkessel, Julia F. Des Chenes, Dylan M. Lenahan, Layla M. Manley, Lydia D. Mayle, Aarav Patel, Addyson M. Pike, Brayden A. Sleeper
Grade 6: Trenton R. Barry, Owen M. Coombs
Forty-two students achieved honors:
Grade 8: Ticara M. Allen, Chase R. Anderson, Caleb J. Barry, Izaiah M. Bascom, Christopher A. Colon, Elijah A. Colon, Trevor A. Corey, Haley A. Cowan, Katelyn E. Croteau, Connor L. Dixon, John F. Kane, Morgan A. Krause
Grade 7: Elijah M. Blodgett, Kelsey L. Delano, Banyon M. Dupuis, Shelby L. Flagg, Bode L. Frain, Autumn R. Jackson, Asher A. Johnson, Paige A. Jutras, Josephine A. Lowe, Savannah M. McKeown, Joshua. Molin, Brian S. Quinn, Brody J. Rabideau, Sarah O. Schumaker, Jace H. Stebbins, Chase A. Sullivan, Evan R. Swan, Rya C. Tetreault
Grade 6: Jacoby R. Bonnette, Hunter M. Croteau, Francis J. DeTurris, Kylee R. Heath, Elias G. James, Marleigh J. Johnson, Ryder K. LaFlam, Wesley P. Leonard, Christopher M. Levasseur, Noah W. Marsh, Bailey D. McGirr, Marissa L. Messier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.