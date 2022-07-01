The following 109 students in grades 6-12 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale Middle/High School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
Seven students achieved highest honors:
Grade 12: Steven Bruns, Emma Hammond, Gabriella Huling
Grade 11: Connor Sengaloun
Grade 10: Julia Hammond
Grade 8: Taylor Honeycutt
Grade 6: Dylan Lenahan
Twenty students achieved high honors:
Grade 12: Nicholas Mathieu, Megan Roberts
Grade 11: Mason Sauter
Grade 10: Gabriella Molin, Adeline Nardolillo, Brookelynn Pagach, Lilee Taylor
Grade 9: Olivia Maillet, Liyah Sprague
Grade 8: Daylyn Dupuis, Sean Latvis, Rowan Moody
Grade 7: Caleb Barry, Ada’leia Hastings, Milla Phillips
Grade 6: Colton Bornkessel, Julia Des Chenes, Lydia Mayle, Addyson Pike, Rya Tetreault
Eighty-two students achieved honors:
Grade 12: Jillian Bauer, Rowyn Brown, Emily Carbonell, Kailyn Fleury, Micheal Lugo, Trevor Parkinson, Matthew St. John
Grade 11: Lily Briggs, Kaiden Domingue, Tyler Doyle, Tanner Hammond, Emma LaFlam, Paige Lenahan, Noah Pangelinan, Cooper Scherlin
Grade 10: David Austin, Isaiah Barker, Samarra Clark, Hunter Dingman, Brayden Eastman, Cassandra Emmonds, Wyatt Mitchell, Ely Saari-Rosa, Hailey Tripaldi
Grade 9: Mya Bauer, Blayne Boyd, Benjamin Calderwood, Trey Corey, Annabelle Crosby, Jenna Emery, Spencer Gentile, Dylan Pelloni, Christopher Phelps, Zolah Rogers, Ryan Sweetser, John Winter
Grade 8: John Clark, Milo Clark, Gabriella Frain, Rylee Grove, Michael Sullivan, Hunter Taylor, Trace Tetreault
Grade 7: Chase Anderson, Izaiah Bascom, Gabriel Brophy, Christopher Colon, Haley Cowan, Katelyn Croteau, Connor Dixon, Liam Douglas, Coen Duso, Noah Eldridge, Elijah Hobbs, Reese Howard, Ethan Richard
Grade 6: Elijah Blodgett, Logan Boisvert, Kelsey Delano, Banyon Dupuis, Brewer Duso, Evelyn Ebbighausen, Shelby Flagg, Bode Frain, Autumn Jackson, Paige Jutras, Piper Krause, Jonah Longelin, Josephine Lowe, Layla Manley, Savannah McKeown, Joshua Molin, Aarav Patel, Brian Quinn, Brody Rabideau, Brayden Sleeper, Jace Stebbins, Chase Sullivan, Evan Swan, Ezekiel Therenciel, Richard Tripaldi, Logan Wright
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive the ELF weekly newsletter?
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.