The following 109 students in grades 6-12 were named to the honor roll at Hinsdale Middle/High School for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.

Seven students achieved highest honors:

Grade 12: Steven Bruns, Emma Hammond, Gabriella Huling

Grade 11: Connor Sengaloun

Grade 10: Julia Hammond

Grade 8: Taylor Honeycutt

Grade 6: Dylan Lenahan

Twenty students achieved high honors:

Grade 12: Nicholas Mathieu, Megan Roberts

Grade 11: Mason Sauter

Grade 10: Gabriella Molin, Adeline Nardolillo, Brookelynn Pagach, Lilee Taylor

Grade 9: Olivia Maillet, Liyah Sprague

Grade 8: Daylyn Dupuis, Sean Latvis, Rowan Moody

Grade 7: Caleb Barry, Ada’leia Hastings, Milla Phillips

Grade 6: Colton Bornkessel, Julia Des Chenes, Lydia Mayle, Addyson Pike, Rya Tetreault

Eighty-two students achieved honors:

Grade 12: Jillian Bauer, Rowyn Brown, Emily Carbonell, Kailyn Fleury, Micheal Lugo, Trevor Parkinson, Matthew St. John

Grade 11: Lily Briggs, Kaiden Domingue, Tyler Doyle, Tanner Hammond, Emma LaFlam, Paige Lenahan, Noah Pangelinan, Cooper Scherlin

Grade 10: David Austin, Isaiah Barker, Samarra Clark, Hunter Dingman, Brayden Eastman, Cassandra Emmonds, Wyatt Mitchell, Ely Saari-Rosa, Hailey Tripaldi

Grade 9: Mya Bauer, Blayne Boyd, Benjamin Calderwood, Trey Corey, Annabelle Crosby, Jenna Emery, Spencer Gentile, Dylan Pelloni, Christopher Phelps, Zolah Rogers, Ryan Sweetser, John Winter

Grade 8: John Clark, Milo Clark, Gabriella Frain, Rylee Grove, Michael Sullivan, Hunter Taylor, Trace Tetreault

Grade 7: Chase Anderson, Izaiah Bascom, Gabriel Brophy, Christopher Colon, Haley Cowan, Katelyn Croteau, Connor Dixon, Liam Douglas, Coen Duso, Noah Eldridge, Elijah Hobbs, Reese Howard, Ethan Richard

Grade 6: Elijah Blodgett, Logan Boisvert, Kelsey Delano, Banyon Dupuis, Brewer Duso, Evelyn Ebbighausen, Shelby Flagg, Bode Frain, Autumn Jackson, Paige Jutras, Piper Krause, Jonah Longelin, Josephine Lowe, Layla Manley, Savannah McKeown, Joshua Molin, Aarav Patel, Brian Quinn, Brody Rabideau, Brayden Sleeper, Jace Stebbins, Chase Sullivan, Evan Swan, Ezekiel Therenciel, Richard Tripaldi, Logan Wright

