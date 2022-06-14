LANGDON — Members of the Fall Mountain Regional High School Class of 2022 were awarded more than $460,000 in local scholarships at the annual Scholarship and Awards Night on Thursday, June 2.
The program recognized 71 members of the senior class. In addition, the 2022 yearbook was dedicated to Assistant Principal Heidi Gove in honor of her retirement after 33 years at Fall Mountain Regional.
Fall Mountain School Board Plaque Award
Marcus Flynn
Don Purington Memorial Scholar Award
Marcus Flynn
Career and Technical Education Completer — Animal Sciences
Ashley Putnam, Jeffrey Wood, Jesse Fisk
Paige Young
Career and Technical Education Completer — Digital Design
Keyaira Nowell, Mercedes Thompson
Career and Technical Education Completer — Horticulture
Abigail Walker, Emma Oliver, Jennifer Mallet, Jordan Moore, Madeline Manning, Natalie Ferland, Owen Aubin, Samantha Mallet
Career and Technical Education Completer — Natural Resources
Wyatt Hugg
Extended Learning Opportunity Certificates
Logan Bascom, Wyatt Hugg
Fall Mountain Scholar Athlete Award
Avery Stewart, Lucas Gay
Mr. and Mrs. C Award in Athletics
Gabriel Lloyd
Granite State Dairy Promotion Student Athlete Scholarship
Avery Stewart
Latin Honors — Cum Laude
Owen Aubin, Grace Conety, Natalie Ferland, Carey Fortin, Quinn Healy, Samantha Mallet, Sydney McAllister, Jordan Moore, Ashley Putnam, Olivia Smith, Christian Tinker, Sean Tracy, Paige Young
Latin Honors — Magna Cum Laude
Hayden Anastasio, Chloe Bardis, Julianna Bowman, Sophia Bruzgis, Lynsey Chabot, Emily Connors, Marcus Flynn, Cameron Fry, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Keyaira Nowell, Serena Rathke, Avery Stewart
Latin Honors — Summa Cum Laude
Rowan Anderson, Willem Bellows, Hannah Best, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Jacob Bradley, Nora Dunnigan, Ruby Frithsen, Makenna Grillone, Olivia Henning, Jennifer Mallet, Madeline Manning, Patrick McGuirk, Emilee Peck, Amelia Sethi, Isabella Smith, Jonathan Wildes
New Hampshire Scholars
Hayden Anastasio, Owen Aubin, Rebekah Baker, Chloe Bardis, Willem Bellows, Hannah Best, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Julianna Bowman, Jacob Bradley, Sophia Bruzgis, Lynsey Chabot, Melissa Collins, Grace Conety, Emily Connors, Aeron Deluca, Joshua Dow, Nora Dunnigan, Brady Elliott, Michael Eno, Logan Farnum, Natalie Ferland, Marcus Flynn, Ruby Frithsen, Cameron Fry, Logan Fulcher, Lucas Gay, Makenna Grillone, Syon Gutierrez, Quinn Healy, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Jennifer Mallet, Madeline Manning, Patrick McGuirk, Jordan Moore, Keyaira Nowell, Emma Oliver, Emilee Peck, Ashley Putnam, Victoria Ratner, Colin Reagan, Aiden Santoro, Amelia Sethi, Gawain Smith, Isabella Smith, Camden St. Amand, Theodore Stahl, Avery Stewart, Mercedes Thompson, Abigail Walker, Jonathan Wildes, Hudson Willett, Paige Young
Surry Players Academic Award
Sophia Bruzgis
American Legion Pierce Lawton Post #37 Auxiliary Scholarship
Elizabeth Lyman, Emilee Peck
Claremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship
Enrique Ingram Mendez, Isabella Smith, Nora Dunnigan
Elks Lodge 1619 Bellows Falls, Vermont Scholarship
Emilee Peck, Patrick McGuirk
Ethan A. Kirby Memorial Scholarship
Hayden Anastasio
Betty Ann Macri Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Rowan Anderson
Carlton Fisk Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Lucas Gay
Cheryl Macri Memorial Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Katherine Town
Daniel M. Metcalf Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Avery Stewart
Dorothy Rising Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Jennifer Mallet
Edmund and Lysbeth Platt Memorial Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Logan Bascom
Mary Leonard Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Alexandra Roberts
Oliver J. and Dorothy Penniman Hubbard Scholarship Fund through the N.H. Charitable Foundation
Hayden Anastasio, Rowan Anderson, Logan Bascom, Willem Bellows, Hannah Best, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Julianna Bowman, Jacob Bradley, Sophia Bruzgis, Grace Conety, Emily Connors, Nora Dunnigan, Marcus Flynn, Ruby Frithsen, Lucas Gay, Makenna Grillone, Quinn Healy, Olivia Henning, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Jennifer Mallet, Madeline Manning, Sydney McAllister, Patrick McGuirk, Emma Oliver, Emilee Peck, Ashley Putnam, Serena Rathke, Amelia Sethi, Isabella Smith, Theodore Stahl, Avery Stewart, Katherine Town, Alana White, Jonathan Wildes, Paige Young
Winona and Austin Hubbard Scholarship Fund through the N.H. Charitable Foundation
Rowan Anderson, Chloe Bardis, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Natalie Ferland, Elizabeth Lyman, Jordan Moore, Alexandra Roberts, Christian Tinker, Sean Tracy
Robin Wood Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Julianna Bowman, Patrick McGuirk
Sam Jacobs Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Grace Conety, Jordan Moore
Karen McCormick Scholarship
Ruby Frithsen
David DeCoste Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Marcus Flynn
Fall Mountain Regional High School Alumni Association Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund
Quinn Healy
Fall Mountain National Honor Society Scholarship
Emma Oliver, Julianna Bowman
Fall Mountain Teachers’ Association Scholarship
Alexandra Roberts
George L. Hooper Scholarship
Natalie Ferland, Hayden Anastasio, Ruby Frithsen
Hugh Cota Technical Scholarship
Sean Tracy
Lillian G. and Floyd D. H. Smith Memorial Scholarship
Logan Bascom, Willem Bellows, Nora Dunnigan, Natalie Ferland, Jacob Lane, Gabriel Lloyd, Jordan Moore, Ashley Putnam, Serena Rathke, Avery Stewart
Monadnock Board of Realtors Scholarship
Marcus Flynn
Old No. 4 Fire and Hose Company, Charlestown, Robert W. Burns Memorial Emergency Services Scholarship
Quinn Healy
Oscar and Irene Makinen Community Service Scholarship
Serena Rathke
Sandra Lord Memorial Scholarship
Julianna Bowman
Walpole Youth Baseball Foundation Scholarship
Ashley Putnam
American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Dale Burke Scholarship
Cameron Fry
American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Dan Lynch Scholarship
Enrique Ingram Mendez
American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Michael Gideos Scholarship
Nora Dunnigan
American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Richard Stevens Scholarship
Chloe Bardis
Amity Rebekah Scholarship
Patrick McGuirk
Arthur Gude Memorial Scholarship
Ruby Frithsen
Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 Scholarship
Enrique Ingram Mendez, Madeline Manning
Brigadier General Ernest Aaron Bixby Scholarship
Logan Bascom, Alyssa Mercier, Emilee Peck, Ashley Putnam, Alana White
Chamberlain Machine Scholarship
Hayden Anastasio
Charlestown Garden Club Scholarship
Natalie Ferland
Charlestown Professional Scholarship
Emilee Peck
Claremont Savings Bank Trustee Memorial Scholarship
Jennifer Mallet
Educational Talent Search Dudley and Gene Orr Memorial Fund Scholarship
Patrick McGuirk
George Woodell Memorial Scholarship
Serena Rathke
Gertrude S. Hubbard Memorial Scholarship
Sydney McAllister
Herbert and Eda Hanson Memorial Scholarship
Emilee Peck
Ira S. Hubbard Memorial Scholarship
Quinn Healy
Jayson Stanley Kmiec Memorial Scholarship
Sean Tracy
Jodi Lynn Santaw Scholarship
Ashley Putnam
Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Academic Achievement Award from the Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Chucking Grinder Co.
Serena Rathke
P.R.I.D.E. in Charlestown Scholarship
Logan Bascom
Pamela Pallarino Memorial Scholarship
Elizabeth Lyman
Paul S. Cray Scholarship
Ruby Frithsen
Red River Scholarship
Sydney McAllister
Red Sox Scholarship
Julianna Bowman
Regular Foundation Academic Achievement Award from the Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Chucking Grinder Co.
Cameron Fry
Robert and Joyce Oberkotter Family Foundation Scholarship
Logan Bascom, Nora Dunnigan, Makenna Grillone, Quinn Healy, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Patrick McGuirk, Serena Rathke, Avery Stewart, Alana White, Hudson Willett
Spirit of North Walpole Community Scholarship
Cameron Fry
Theodore J. and Martha McD. Frizzell Scholarship
Ashley Putnam
Val Lizotte Memorial Scholarship
Makenna Grillone
Walpole Historical Society
Hannah Best
Walpole Grange Scholarship
Serena Rathke
Walpole Village District Nursing Association Fanny P. Mason Scholarship
Chloe Bardis, Emilee Peck, Makenna Grillone, Rowan Anderson
Walpole Village District Nursing Association Frances Illingworth Potter Memorial Award
Makenna Grillone
William B. Mates Jr. Memorial Scholarship
Jacob Bradley