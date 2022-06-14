LANGDON — Members of the Fall Mountain Regional High School Class of 2022 were awarded more than $460,000 in local scholarships at the annual Scholarship and Awards Night on Thursday, June 2.

The program recognized 71 members of the senior class. In addition, the 2022 yearbook was dedicated to Assistant Principal Heidi Gove in honor of her retirement after 33 years at Fall Mountain Regional.

Fall Mountain School Board Plaque Award

Marcus Flynn

Don Purington Memorial Scholar Award

Marcus Flynn

Career and Technical Education Completer — Animal Sciences

Ashley Putnam, Jeffrey Wood, Jesse Fisk

Paige Young

Career and Technical Education Completer — Digital Design

Keyaira Nowell, Mercedes Thompson

Career and Technical Education Completer — Horticulture

Abigail Walker, Emma Oliver, Jennifer Mallet, Jordan Moore, Madeline Manning, Natalie Ferland, Owen Aubin, Samantha Mallet

Career and Technical Education Completer — Natural Resources

Wyatt Hugg

Extended Learning Opportunity Certificates

Logan Bascom, Wyatt Hugg

Fall Mountain Scholar Athlete Award

Avery Stewart, Lucas Gay

Mr. and Mrs. C Award in Athletics

Gabriel Lloyd

Granite State Dairy Promotion Student Athlete Scholarship

Avery Stewart

Latin Honors — Cum Laude

Owen Aubin, Grace Conety, Natalie Ferland, Carey Fortin, Quinn Healy, Samantha Mallet, Sydney McAllister, Jordan Moore, Ashley Putnam, Olivia Smith, Christian Tinker, Sean Tracy, Paige Young

Latin Honors — Magna Cum Laude

Hayden Anastasio, Chloe Bardis, Julianna Bowman, Sophia Bruzgis, Lynsey Chabot, Emily Connors, Marcus Flynn, Cameron Fry, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Keyaira Nowell, Serena Rathke, Avery Stewart

Latin Honors — Summa Cum Laude

Rowan Anderson, Willem Bellows, Hannah Best, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Jacob Bradley, Nora Dunnigan, Ruby Frithsen, Makenna Grillone, Olivia Henning, Jennifer Mallet, Madeline Manning, Patrick McGuirk, Emilee Peck, Amelia Sethi, Isabella Smith, Jonathan Wildes

New Hampshire Scholars

Hayden Anastasio, Owen Aubin, Rebekah Baker, Chloe Bardis, Willem Bellows, Hannah Best, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Julianna Bowman, Jacob Bradley, Sophia Bruzgis, Lynsey Chabot, Melissa Collins, Grace Conety, Emily Connors, Aeron Deluca, Joshua Dow, Nora Dunnigan, Brady Elliott, Michael Eno, Logan Farnum, Natalie Ferland, Marcus Flynn, Ruby Frithsen, Cameron Fry, Logan Fulcher, Lucas Gay, Makenna Grillone, Syon Gutierrez, Quinn Healy, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Jennifer Mallet, Madeline Manning, Patrick McGuirk, Jordan Moore, Keyaira Nowell, Emma Oliver, Emilee Peck, Ashley Putnam, Victoria Ratner, Colin Reagan, Aiden Santoro, Amelia Sethi, Gawain Smith, Isabella Smith, Camden St. Amand, Theodore Stahl, Avery Stewart, Mercedes Thompson, Abigail Walker, Jonathan Wildes, Hudson Willett, Paige Young

Surry Players Academic Award

Sophia Bruzgis

American Legion Pierce Lawton Post #37 Auxiliary Scholarship

Elizabeth Lyman, Emilee Peck

Claremont Kiwanis Club Scholarship

Enrique Ingram Mendez, Isabella Smith, Nora Dunnigan

Elks Lodge 1619 Bellows Falls, Vermont Scholarship

Emilee Peck, Patrick McGuirk

Ethan A. Kirby Memorial Scholarship

Hayden Anastasio

Betty Ann Macri Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Rowan Anderson

Carlton Fisk Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Lucas Gay

Cheryl Macri Memorial Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Katherine Town

Daniel M. Metcalf Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Avery Stewart

Dorothy Rising Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Jennifer Mallet

Edmund and Lysbeth Platt Memorial Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Logan Bascom

Mary Leonard Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Alexandra Roberts

Oliver J. and Dorothy Penniman Hubbard Scholarship Fund through the N.H. Charitable Foundation

Hayden Anastasio, Rowan Anderson, Logan Bascom, Willem Bellows, Hannah Best, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Julianna Bowman, Jacob Bradley, Sophia Bruzgis, Grace Conety, Emily Connors, Nora Dunnigan, Marcus Flynn, Ruby Frithsen, Lucas Gay, Makenna Grillone, Quinn Healy, Olivia Henning, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Jennifer Mallet, Madeline Manning, Sydney McAllister, Patrick McGuirk, Emma Oliver, Emilee Peck, Ashley Putnam, Serena Rathke, Amelia Sethi, Isabella Smith, Theodore Stahl, Avery Stewart, Katherine Town, Alana White, Jonathan Wildes, Paige Young

Winona and Austin Hubbard Scholarship Fund through the N.H. Charitable Foundation

Rowan Anderson, Chloe Bardis, Anya Bierweiler-Franks, Natalie Ferland, Elizabeth Lyman, Jordan Moore, Alexandra Roberts, Christian Tinker, Sean Tracy

Robin Wood Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Julianna Bowman, Patrick McGuirk

Sam Jacobs Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Grace Conety, Jordan Moore

Karen McCormick Scholarship

Ruby Frithsen

David DeCoste Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Marcus Flynn

Fall Mountain Regional High School Alumni Association Scholarship from the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund

Quinn Healy

Fall Mountain National Honor Society Scholarship

Emma Oliver, Julianna Bowman

Fall Mountain Teachers’ Association Scholarship

Alexandra Roberts

George L. Hooper Scholarship

Natalie Ferland, Hayden Anastasio, Ruby Frithsen

Hugh Cota Technical Scholarship

Sean Tracy

Lillian G. and Floyd D. H. Smith Memorial Scholarship

Logan Bascom, Willem Bellows, Nora Dunnigan, Natalie Ferland, Jacob Lane, Gabriel Lloyd, Jordan Moore, Ashley Putnam, Serena Rathke, Avery Stewart

Monadnock Board of Realtors Scholarship

Marcus Flynn

Old No. 4 Fire and Hose Company, Charlestown, Robert W. Burns Memorial Emergency Services Scholarship

Quinn Healy

Oscar and Irene Makinen Community Service Scholarship

Serena Rathke

Sandra Lord Memorial Scholarship

Julianna Bowman

Walpole Youth Baseball Foundation Scholarship

Ashley Putnam

American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Dale Burke Scholarship

Cameron Fry

American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Dan Lynch Scholarship

Enrique Ingram Mendez

American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Michael Gideos Scholarship

Nora Dunnigan

American Legion Pierce Lawton Post 37 — Richard Stevens Scholarship

Chloe Bardis

Amity Rebekah Scholarship

Patrick McGuirk

Arthur Gude Memorial Scholarship

Ruby Frithsen

Bellows Falls Emblem Club 153 Scholarship

Enrique Ingram Mendez, Madeline Manning

Brigadier General Ernest Aaron Bixby Scholarship

Logan Bascom, Alyssa Mercier, Emilee Peck, Ashley Putnam, Alana White

Chamberlain Machine Scholarship

Hayden Anastasio

Charlestown Garden Club Scholarship

Natalie Ferland

Charlestown Professional Scholarship

Emilee Peck

Claremont Savings Bank Trustee Memorial Scholarship

Jennifer Mallet

Educational Talent Search Dudley and Gene Orr Memorial Fund Scholarship

Patrick McGuirk

George Woodell Memorial Scholarship

Serena Rathke

Gertrude S. Hubbard Memorial Scholarship

Sydney McAllister

Herbert and Eda Hanson Memorial Scholarship

Emilee Peck

Ira S. Hubbard Memorial Scholarship

Quinn Healy

Jayson Stanley Kmiec Memorial Scholarship

Sean Tracy

Jodi Lynn Santaw Scholarship

Ashley Putnam

Nicholaas A. Leyds Memorial Academic Achievement Award from the Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Chucking Grinder Co.

Serena Rathke

P.R.I.D.E. in Charlestown Scholarship

Logan Bascom

Pamela Pallarino Memorial Scholarship

Elizabeth Lyman

Paul S. Cray Scholarship

Ruby Frithsen

Red River Scholarship

Sydney McAllister

Red Sox Scholarship

Julianna Bowman

Regular Foundation Academic Achievement Award from the Charitable Foundation of the Bryant Chucking Grinder Co.

Cameron Fry

Robert and Joyce Oberkotter Family Foundation Scholarship

Logan Bascom, Nora Dunnigan, Makenna Grillone, Quinn Healy, Enrique Ingram Mendez, Patrick McGuirk, Serena Rathke, Avery Stewart, Alana White, Hudson Willett

Spirit of North Walpole Community Scholarship

Cameron Fry

Theodore J. and Martha McD. Frizzell Scholarship

Ashley Putnam

Val Lizotte Memorial Scholarship

Makenna Grillone

Walpole Historical Society

Hannah Best

Walpole Grange Scholarship

Serena Rathke

Walpole Village District Nursing Association Fanny P. Mason Scholarship

Chloe Bardis, Emilee Peck, Makenna Grillone, Rowan Anderson

Walpole Village District Nursing Association Frances Illingworth Potter Memorial Award

Makenna Grillone

William B. Mates Jr. Memorial Scholarship

Jacob Bradley

