Nearly two dozen ConVal Regional High School students were recognized at this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of New Hampshire, according to Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders and Principal Heather McKillop.
Each year, Scholastic Arts partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to bring the Awards to local communities. Teens in grades 7 through 12 apply in 29 categories of art and writing.
Submissions are juried by luminaries in the visual and literary arts, some of whom are past award recipients. Panelists look for works that best exemplify originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a personal voice or vision.
The following ConVal students were recognized, bringing home more than two dozen awards in photography, ceramics and glass, digital art, drawing and illustration and painting:
Gold keys: Juliana O’Mahony, Esther Janis, Jennifer Hopkins, Audrey Lang, Garrett Rousseau, Ava Solod
