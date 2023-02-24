Nearly two dozen ConVal Regional High School students were recognized at this year’s Scholastic Art and Writing Awards of New Hampshire, according to Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders and Principal Heather McKillop.

Each year, Scholastic Arts partners with more than 100 visual arts and literary arts organizations across the country to bring the Awards to local communities. Teens in grades 7 through 12 apply in 29 categories of art and writing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.