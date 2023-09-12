Children’s author Marty Kelley will visit the children of Marlborough on Sept. 18.

Marlborough students read Kelley’s book, “Rules,” and many others, in preparation for his visit. Kelley, who lives in New Hampshire, will visit Marlborough School and talk to students about his process for creating books. In sessions between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., he will tell stories in an effort to get kids excited about reading and writing.

