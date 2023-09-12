Children’s author Marty Kelley will visit the children of Marlborough on Sept. 18.
Marlborough students read Kelley’s book, “Rules,” and many others, in preparation for his visit. Kelley, who lives in New Hampshire, will visit Marlborough School and talk to students about his process for creating books. In sessions between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., he will tell stories in an effort to get kids excited about reading and writing.
Kelley’s presentation will be followed by a book giveaway for Marlborough students, in which each child, kindergarten through 6th grade, will select new books from a wide variety of titles. Parents and caregivers are welcome to attend the presentation.
Kelley’s visit and the book giveaway are made possible through Marlborough’s 2023-2024 CLiF Year of the Book sponsorship. This grant provides $25,000 in literacy programs, events, support and new books to selected schools throughout the school year, including author visits and workshops.
Over the 2023-2024 school year, each student at Marlborough School will be able to select ten new books to keep. With a wide range of reading materials to choose from, every child will get to pick books that suit their interests.
“This opportunity for our students to interact with a famous, local author and illustrator is very exciting. Kelley inspires a love of stories and fosters students’ interest in becoming an author and illustrator in their own classrooms. We are jumping for joy in anticipation of this event,” said Cheri Nutting, Library Media Specialist at Marlborough School.
