With fall’s foliage ablaze with color, Saturdays in the Monadnock Region are an invitation for families to get outdoors and breathe in the wholesome air.
Be it apple picking or college football, traditions abound in New England when it comes to celebrating the season. But there’s another option that’s coming up Saturday, Oct. 1 — the second annual YouthFest, organized by the Monadnock Youth Coalition. The family-friendly outing is designed by local youths, intended for local youths and run by local youths and adult volunteers.
It is no ordinary leaf-peeping outing.
This year’s edition of YouthFest will be held at Monadnock Regional High School from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s free and open to the public with an array of activities geared toward young people and their families.
The day will include a variety of games such as cornhole and kickball; nature walks behind the school; yoga led by Jeannine LeClerc; trivia and prizes; and more than a dozen vendors with an overall theme of drug-abuse prevention awareness.
The Monadnock Youth Coalition consists of a group of local teens who are committed to rallying against substance misuse. The coalition’s mission is to create a nurturing, inclusive community for youth to learn, grown, build resiliency and make healthy life choices in the Monadnock Region, and Youthfest is intended to bring awareness to that objective.
Vendors with ties to youth programs will be on hand to provide information about their services. The list includes the Keene Family YMCA, the umbrella organization for the Monadnock Youth Coalition.
Groups and representatives planning to be at YouthFest include Keene Pride (pride flags and bracelet-making), the Swanzey Recreation Department (outdoor games), the Swanzey Fire Departmnent (interactive activities), the Cheshire Children’s Museum, Camp Takodah, Monadnock Center for Violence Protection (MCVP), the Girl Scout and Boy Scouts; Alyssa Bender youth services and the Keene Library.
The kickball game will start at 2 p.m. and features adult volunteers vs. youth of the community. Snacks will also be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.