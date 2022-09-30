20220930-MAG-Youthfest logo

With fall’s foliage ablaze with color, Saturdays in the Monadnock Region are an invitation for families to get outdoors and breathe in the wholesome air.

Be it apple picking or college football, traditions abound in New England when it comes to celebrating the season. But there’s another option that’s coming up Saturday, Oct. 1 — the second annual YouthFest, organized by the Monadnock Youth Coalition. The family-friendly outing is designed by local youths, intended for local youths and run by local youths and adult volunteers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.