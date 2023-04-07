The Cecilia Ensemble, a choir of 18 high school students from the Monadnock Region and Vermont, are joining together to present a concert tour of Spain, performing in Madrid, Segovia and Barcelona. Along the way, Cecilia Ensemble singers will experience the culture and history of Spain through sightseeing, visiting museums, churches and cathedrals, and walking tours of the cities.

The Cecilia Ensemble is the premier high school treble ensemble in the region, and is one of five choirs within the non-profit organization, Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs. The Cecilia Ensemble performs internationally every two years, however this will be the choir’s first performance tour after returning from Italy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

