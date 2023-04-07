The Cecilia Ensemble, a choir of 18 high school students from the Monadnock Region and Vermont, are joining together to present a concert tour of Spain, performing in Madrid, Segovia and Barcelona. Along the way, Cecilia Ensemble singers will experience the culture and history of Spain through sightseeing, visiting museums, churches and cathedrals, and walking tours of the cities.
The Cecilia Ensemble is the premier high school treble ensemble in the region, and is one of five choirs within the non-profit organization, Grand Monadnock Youth Choirs. The Cecilia Ensemble performs internationally every two years, however this will be the choir’s first performance tour after returning from Italy at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Cecilia Ensemble will perform two send-off concerts featuring one hour of music including works by both American composers and Spanish composers. About three quarters of the performance is unaccompanied, however the choir will be joined by pianist Margaret Dodson-Buhl for four pieces, and she will also be featured as solo pianist presenting works by Spanish composers. The send-off concerts will be on Saturday, April 8, at 3 p.m. at the Dublin Community Church, 1125 Main St., Dublin, and on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. at Heberton Hall, Keene Public Library, 60 Winter St., Keene.
The Cecilia Ensemble will also perform an abbreviated set at the GMYC concerts on Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m., Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St., and Sunday, May 14, 3 p.m., Congregation Ahavas Achim, 84 Hastings Ave., Keene.
They will also perform their a cappella sets at Children and the Arts Festival on May 20.
The Cecilia Ensemble is currently scheduling auditions for the 2023-2024 ensemble. To find out how to audition for the Cecilia Ensemble, or about GMYC’s four other choirs for children in grades K-8, visit www.GrandMonadnockYouthChoirs.org.
