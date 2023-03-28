MoCo Arts

Students Lily Fitzpatrick, Harmoney Brown, Kylie Rilling, Kyra Stehura perform in MoCo Arts’ production of “The Phantom Tollbooth” in fall 2022.

 Courtesy

MoCo Arts in Keene will kick off its spring show season with its middle-high school play production of “Puffs (One Act for Young Wizards)” on Sunday, April 2, at 2 and 5 p.m.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too. The play offers a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.

