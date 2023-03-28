MoCo Arts in Keene will kick off its spring show season with its middle-high school play production of “Puffs (One Act for Young Wizards)” on Sunday, April 2, at 2 and 5 p.m.
For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain wizard school and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there too. The play offers a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.
Tickets to the performance, sponsored in part by season sponsor @310 Marlboro Street and show sponsor Mascoma Bank, cost $15. To purchase, call MoCo Arts at 603-357-2100 or stop by MoCo at 40 Roxbury St., Keene during business hours. Livestream tickets are also available for $20 per household. Visit https://bit.ly/LIVESTREAMMoCoArtsPuffsPlay to purchase tickets.
MoCo Arts’ award-winning theatre program, for kids and teens in grades 2 through 12, offers classes in musical theatre, straight plays, improvisation workshops and more. For more information, visit moco.org.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.