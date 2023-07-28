The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest will celebrate its ninth year on Aug. 5 at the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern in Keene.
Several of the brewers from the event’s inaugural year will return for their ninth year. Granite Roots Brewing was known as “Mooselick” when it first appeared at the brew fest in 2015. Henniker Brewing Co. and Woodstock Inn Brewery were also featured brewers at the event that year. At this year’s brew fest, about 25 of the region’s finest brewers and distillers are signed up to attend.
New this year will be a wide selection of alternative beverages such as spirit-free cocktails, nonalcoholic beers, and gluten-free options.
Built in 1762, the Wyman Tavern is one of Keene’s most historically and architecturally important buildings. The brew fest takes place on the Wyman Tavern’s grounds, a short walk from Keene’s historic downtown.
Music will be provided by Stoddard’s Tommy Fakem, who plays Irish ballads and folk music, and Brew Ha Ha, who perform a lively selection of Irish tunes interspersed with the occasional pub song.
The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest is partnering with Elm City Compost to provide sustainable waste management. All food/organic waste will be separated and composted in order to reduce landfill use and create more soil. All recycling will be sorted and delivered to the local transfer station to find a second life. Look for the three-bin system at the event.
There are several food options: Tito’s Taqueria Food Truck, Jenna’s Market, Saxy Chef, Frisky Cow Gelato, Jack’s Crackers, and beer donuts from the Bread Shed.
The presenting sponsor of the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest is Monadnock Broadcasting Group. Major sponsors are Mascoma Bank, the Melanson Co., and Steelman Productions. Patron sponsors are 21 Bar and Grill, Bensonwood, Bulldog Design, Carlisle Wide Plank Flooring, Edward Jones agents Alan Stroshine, Robert Colbert, and Scot Ward, Fenton Family Dealerships, Fieldstone Land Consultants, Hamshaw Lumber, Scott Hussey Photography, Indian King Framery, Ingram Construction, The Insurance Source, Keene Auto Body, The Keene Sentinel, Lesser’s 4 Season Services, Monadnock Food Co-op, Norton and Abert P.C., The Outlaw Brewing Co., Paragon Digital, Savings Bank of Walpole, Slate Roof Films and Spykman Design.
A VIP hour runs from noon to 1 p.m., and general admission runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $70 and include souvenir items and an opportunity to taste some special limited-edition brews. General admission tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the gate. Tickets are available at Eventbrite and the Historical Society’s website: hsccnh.org.
Proceeds from the Wyman Tavern Brew Fest will benefit the Historical Society of Cheshire County, an organization which has been collecting, preserving, and sharing the history of the Monadnock Region (including its beer) since 1927. For more information, go to the Historical Society’s website, www.hsccnh.org.
