The Wyman Tavern Brew Fest will celebrate its ninth year on Aug. 5 at the grounds of the historic Wyman Tavern in Keene.

Several of the brewers from the event’s inaugural year will return for their ninth year. Granite Roots Brewing was known as “Mooselick” when it first appeared at the brew fest in 2015. Henniker Brewing Co. and Woodstock Inn Brewery were also featured brewers at the event that year. At this year’s brew fest, about 25 of the region’s finest brewers and distillers are signed up to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.