Cathedral of the Pines and Monadnock Writers’ Group are seeking submissions for their Poetry in the Pines contest. The contest is open to everyone; submissions of previously unpublished poetry will be accepted through April 7. Guest Judge Henry Walters will select three winning poems that will be displayed on trails at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. A reading and award ceremony is planned for May 6 at Cathedral of the Pines.
The theme for the annual contest is “Nature in New England.” Poets may submit up to three poems that are no longer than eight lines each to monadnockwriters@gmail.com. If poems are submitted as an attachment, the poet’s name should be visible on the document.
Guest Judge, Henry Walters, is writer-in-residence at the Dublin School. His work has been published in journals such as The Threepenny Review, The Yale Review and Orion. Walters’ poetry collection, “Field Guide A Tempo,” was a finalist for the Kate Tufts Discovery Award. His most recent collection, “The Nature Thief,” was released in 2022.
Poetry in the Pines began in 2018 to bring together the Monadnock Region’s natural beauty and creative traditions.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.