Cathedral of the Pines and Monadnock Writers’ Group are seeking submissions for their Poetry in the Pines contest. The contest is open to everyone; submissions of previously unpublished poetry will be accepted through April 7. Guest Judge Henry Walters will select three winning poems that will be displayed on trails at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. A reading and award ceremony is planned for May 6 at Cathedral of the Pines.

The theme for the annual contest is “Nature in New England.” Poets may submit up to three poems that are no longer than eight lines each to monadnockwriters@gmail.com. If poems are submitted as an attachment, the poet’s name should be visible on the document.

