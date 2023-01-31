Monadnock Grows Together, a local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, will hold a free three-part winter workshop series, registration required!
First up, a garden planning workshop will be held Feb. 8, from 2-4 p.m., at Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall, or virtual. This workshop, presented by Antioch University Community Garden Connections, is designed to help set growing goals for the year, map out plans with the square-foot gardening method, and engage with specific topics of interest such as seed starting, soil health and pest management.
A program called “Getting Ready to Compost” will be held Feb. 8 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Healthy Home Habitats Demonstration Gardens, 25 Beech St., Keene. Attendees will learn a variety of tools and methods that make it easier to turn food scraps into power-packed nutrients for the garden and landscape.
“Grow Food Everywhere: Great Gardens for All Settings” will be held Feb. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Garden educator and farmer Deb Habib will discuss no-till methods that build healthy, living soil using low-cost local materials to create climate resilient, weed-free gardens. The virtual program will feature how-to slides, and time for questions and answers.
