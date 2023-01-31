Monadnock Grows Together, a local resource for gardeners and small-scale urban farmers looking for advice, will hold a free three-part winter workshop series, registration required!

First up, a garden planning workshop will be held Feb. 8, from 2-4 p.m., at Keene Public Library’s Heberton Hall, or virtual. This workshop, presented by Antioch University Community Garden Connections, is designed to help set growing goals for the year, map out plans with the square-foot gardening method, and engage with specific topics of interest such as seed starting, soil health and pest management.

