Anna Bittner of Winchester, a 12th-grade home schooled student, was named the VFW Department of New Hampshire’s first-place winner of he Voice of Democracy Scholarship award and recipient of the $1,500 scholarship from the NH VFW and $365 scholarship from the VFW NH Auxiliary.

Bittner was sponsored by the VFW Post 3968 and its auxiliary in Winchester for the 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program. The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why is the Veteran Important?” was this year’s theme.

