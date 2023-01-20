Anna Bittner of Winchester, a 12th-grade home schooled student, was named the VFW Department of New Hampshire’s first-place winner of he Voice of Democracy Scholarship award and recipient of the $1,500 scholarship from the NH VFW and $365 scholarship from the VFW NH Auxiliary.
Bittner was sponsored by the VFW Post 3968 and its auxiliary in Winchester for the 2022-2023 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program. The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a three-to-five-minute essay on a patriotic-based theme. “Why is the Veteran Important?” was this year’s theme.
“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” VFW Department Commander Leon Rideout said. “The program has been popular and successful since its beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”
The National VFW Commander Tim Broland was in attendance and presented the award to Bittner with Rideout and Department of NH VFW Auxiliary President Dotti Mattson.
Over 750 New Hampshire students participated in the competition this year. As one of 53 finalists worldwide, Bittner will compete at the national level for the first-place prize of a $35,000 college scholarship. Bittner has received an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the city and participate in the National Awards Ceremony. The date of the ceremony is still to be determined.
