The Westmoreland Garden Project holds weekly volunteer work parties every Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at 193 River Road in Westmoreland.

During these work parties, people can help Community Garden Connections staff grow veggies for the Keene Community Kitchen. No gardening experience is necessary.

