W.S. Badger Company in Gilsum, maker of personal care products, together with Project Home and the Monadnock Mindfulness Center today, will host a special community event honoring World Refugee Day on Tuesday, June 20, at 5 p.m. at the Peace Pole and Mount Monadnock Labyrinth on Airport Road in Keene.
The United Nations designated World Refugee Day to celebrate the strength and courage of people forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. Each year, communities unite to build empathy and understanding for refugees’ plight and recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.
Alejandro Herrera, Project Home founding member, will give a special address. Herrera was born and grew up in the Dominican Republic, where for over 20 years, he taught sustainable development and economics. In one of his many roles of service to the community, Herrera was a member of Building the Fulbright Future (BFF), a bi-national initiative funded by the U.S. State Department to envision common issues on immigration, climate change, education and economic development across the Hispaniola Island.
As part of the ceremony, participants will be invited to walk the stone sculpture at the Mount Monadnock Labyrinth to reflect on and deepen their internal experience, compassion, and recognition of the ongoing struggles and challenges refugees face.
“Everyone has the right to be safe and feel protected — it doesn’t matter who they are or why they are forced to flee their home,” Katie Schwerin, event organizer and Badger’s co-founder and chief mission officer, wrote in a news release. “In 2023, the worldwide focus will be support for refugees and to help raise awareness and advocate for their rights. This is such a critical time for us to come together and call attention to the plight of refugees, knowing that we can do something in our community.”
An active participant in Project Home, Schwerin has hosted a refugee family since 2020 and was the driving force behind the construction and completion of the Mount Monadnock Labyrinth.
