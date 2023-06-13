W.S. Badger Company in Gilsum, maker of personal care products, together with Project Home and the Monadnock Mindfulness Center today, will host a special community event honoring World Refugee Day on Tuesday, June 20, at 5 p.m. at the Peace Pole and Mount Monadnock Labyrinth on Airport Road in Keene.

The United Nations designated World Refugee Day to celebrate the strength and courage of people forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. Each year, communities unite to build empathy and understanding for refugees’ plight and recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

