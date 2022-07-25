Volunteers planted nearly 1,600 native trees and shrubs in Brattleboro, Westminster, Barre and East Montpelier this spring to restore wetlands and streams and to improve wildlife habitat, the Vermont Land Trust announced recently.

The plantings along tributaries of the Winooski River and the Connecticut River are intended to help restore the health of wetlands and streams. The restoration projects were completed on Old Soul Farm in Barre, Fairmont Farms in East Montpelier, and former farm fields in Westminster and Brattleboro.

