UScellular has donated 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service to Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention as part of its After School Access Project. The initiative aims to help provide reliable and safe Internet access and opportunities and keep local families connected.
Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention will offer hotspots to survivors and their children to provide them with a secure and private tool to communicate with their supports, apply for jobs, benefits, housing, seek vital resources, satisfy their virtual employment requirements, and help kids stay connected to education and support systems. Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly.
“These hotspots will help us address the isolation and control abusers can have over survivors and their children,” Robin Christopherson, executive director for Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention, said in a news release. “We intend to lend the hotspots to survivors to provide them with reliable, safe, and private access to the internet, so they can move forward in reestablishing their lives.”
Through the After School Access Project, UScellular has pledged to donate up to $13 million in hotspots and service to help up to 50,000 youth connect to reliable Internet in its markets.
To date, the company has donated more than 9,300 hotspots, a value of $10.5 million, to its communities through this initiative. Eligible 501c3 nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply by going to www.AfterSchoolAccessProject.com.
