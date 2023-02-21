UScellular has donated 25 wireless hotspots and two years of service to Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention as part of its After School Access Project. The initiative aims to help provide reliable and safe Internet access and opportunities and keep local families connected.

Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention will offer hotspots to survivors and their children to provide them with a secure and private tool to communicate with their supports, apply for jobs, benefits, housing, seek vital resources, satisfy their virtual employment requirements, and help kids stay connected to education and support systems. Hotspots are stand-alone Wi-Fi networks that can connect several devices at once wirelessly.

