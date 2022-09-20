PETERBOROUGH — Katharine Gregg and Howard Faerstein will be at The Toadstool Bookshop to introduce and read from their poetry collections on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. This event is free and all are welcome.
Kathy Gregg is a former longtime resident of Mason. The poems in her collection “Mere Thread” explore her relationship with place and encounters with the world she inhabits. She is a former teacher and has an MFA in poetry from Vermont College. Her poems have appeared in journals including The North American Review, Cimarron and Nimrod. She currently lives in Amherst, Mass.
Howie Faerstein, a graduate of New England College’s MFA Program, is the author of the chapbooks “Play a Song on the Drums, he said” and “Out of Order”; and two full-length collections, “Dreaming of the Rain in Brooklyn” and “Googootz and Other Poems.”
His poetry and reviews can be found in Great River Review, Nimrod, CutThroat, Off the Coast, Rattle, upstreet, Nine Mile, Verse Daily, Nixes Mate, On the Seawall, Peacock Journal and Connotation. A five-time Pushcart Prize nominee, he is co-poetry editor of Cutthroat, a Journal of the Arts, volunteers as a mentor at the Center for New Americans, and lives in Florence, MASS.
For more information, call the bookstore at 603-924-3543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.