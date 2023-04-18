The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene has announced three grant recipients for the 2023 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund: Blackfire Farm, Dog Days Farm and Manning Hill Farm. The Farm Fund distributed $32,906 among these farms. Since starting in 2017, the Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund has awarded over $151,000 in grants to 19 local farms.

Blackfire Farm, a diversified farm in Hancock and Greenfield that offers nutrient-rich produce and pasture-raised livestock, plans to build a new propagation house powered by a wood pellet stove. This project will allow for increased production and energy efficiency. Information: blackfirefarmnh.com.

