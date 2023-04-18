The Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene has announced three grant recipients for the 2023 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund: Blackfire Farm, Dog Days Farm and Manning Hill Farm. The Farm Fund distributed $32,906 among these farms. Since starting in 2017, the Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund has awarded over $151,000 in grants to 19 local farms.
Blackfire Farm, a diversified farm in Hancock and Greenfield that offers nutrient-rich produce and pasture-raised livestock, plans to build a new propagation house powered by a wood pellet stove. This project will allow for increased production and energy efficiency. Information: blackfirefarmnh.com.
Dog Days Farm, a produce farm in Fitzwilliam, plans to construct an automated, heated high tunnel to increase production of retail-ready plant starts. Information: dogdaysnh.com.
Manning Hill Farm, a diversified farm in Winchester selling glass bottled milk and pastured eggs, beef, and pork, plans to upgrade to a new milking parlor to save time and increase farm efficiency, boosting milk production. Information: manninghillfarm.com.
The mission of the Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund is to support local, sustainable wholesale food production, farm viability, and farmland protection.
“We are excited to invest in the future of farming in our region,” said Michael Faber, Monadnock Food Co-op General Manager. “Our farm fund actively supports farm businesses by investing in needed infrastructure and supporting farm viability.”
Fundraising for the 2024 Monadnock Food Co-op Farm Fund grant cycle is underway. During May and July 2023, Co-op shoppers can round up their change at the registers to donate to the fund.
For more information, visit monadnockfood.coop/farmfund. To make a tax-deductible donation to the fund, contact Amanda Littleton at the Cheshire Country Conservation District at 603-756-2988, extension 4 or donate anytime online at cheshireconservation.org/make-a-donation.
