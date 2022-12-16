Keene Elm City Rotary Club was awarded a $10,000 donation from The Insurance Source through the 2022 Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards program. First row, left to right, Ryan Barcome, The Insurance Source Vice President; Cheryl Belair, The Insurance Source President; and Forrest Oberst, Liberty Mutual Senior Territory Manager. Second row: Reed Graves, The Insurance Source commercial lines manager; Mary Shea, The Insurance Source account executive; Pam Lynch, The Insurance Source office manager; Lori Bourassa, The Insurance Source account executive; and Tyra Olmstead, The Insurance Source administrative assistant.
With support from the community, The Insurance Source of Keene awarded a $10,000 donation to Keene Elm City Rotary Club (KECR), a local organization dedicated to community service.
The $10,000 award will help KECR grow its Move Everyday Sneaker Project in which the club provides new, individually fitted sneakers to every 2nd grader in Cheshire County — donating nearly 700 pairs annually. The donation will also provide students with healthier food options during school breaks and summer vacation.
Cheryl Belair, president of The Insurance Source and KECR’s fundraiser committee chair, originally received a $5,000 donation for KECR thanks to a submission process with Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance through their 2022 Make More Happen Awards. A story of their local partnership was featured on the official Make More Happen website, www.agentgiving.com/The-Insurance-Source, where The Insurance Source had the opportunity to raise an additional $5,000 by conducting a local awareness campaign for the nonprofit. Together with the community, the goal was met increasing the total donation to $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.