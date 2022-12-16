Insurance Source-KECR Check Presentation

Keene Elm City Rotary Club was awarded a $10,000 donation from The Insurance Source through the 2022 Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Make More Happen Awards program. First row, left to right, Ryan Barcome, The Insurance Source Vice President; Cheryl Belair, The Insurance Source President; and Forrest Oberst, Liberty Mutual Senior Territory Manager. Second row: Reed Graves, The Insurance Source commercial lines manager; Mary Shea, The Insurance Source account executive; Pam Lynch, The Insurance Source office manager; Lori Bourassa, The Insurance Source account executive; and Tyra Olmstead, The Insurance Source administrative assistant.

 Courtesy

With support from the community, The Insurance Source of Keene awarded a $10,000 donation to Keene Elm City Rotary Club (KECR), a local organization dedicated to community service.

The $10,000 award will help KECR grow its Move Everyday Sneaker Project in which the club provides new, individually fitted sneakers to every 2nd grader in Cheshire County — donating nearly 700 pairs annually. The donation will also provide students with healthier food options during school breaks and summer vacation.

