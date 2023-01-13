The Grapevine has received a grant from the John Vance ACCESS Fund, a donor advised fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation to expand its capacity to identify, include and support individuals with disabilities in their programs and services.
The Grapevine recently received a $20,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation. The Grapevine will use the grant to help further its mission of promoting family and community health and well being through support, education and the sharing of resources, according to a news release. Funding will support a strength program for seniors with limited mobility (in partnership with Town of Antrim Recreation); training and professional opportunities for staff including in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; child and family programs and early intervention screenings; and support for their Avenue A Teen Center programs which welcomes teens of all ability levels including those who are neurodivergent or experience a disability.
“We are honored to receive this grant through the John Vance ACCESS Fund”, Melissa Gallagher, Grapevine Executive Director, said in the news release. “John had strong ties to the Grapevine. Among many contributions to us and this community, he was a founding member of our Community Wood Bank. He was kind in heart and spirit and gave so much and we are proud to carry that forward.”
The Grapevine is a 501(c)3 nonprofit service organization serving residents in Antrim, Hancock, Bennington, Francestown, Hillsboro, Deering and nearby towns. Its mission is to promote family and community health and well-being through support, education and the sharing of resources. Information: www.grapevinenh.org or calling 603-588-2620.
