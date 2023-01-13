The Grapevine has received a grant from the John Vance ACCESS Fund, a donor advised fund of the N.H. Charitable Foundation to expand its capacity to identify, include and support individuals with disabilities in their programs and services.

The Grapevine recently received a $20,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation. The Grapevine will use the grant to help further its mission of promoting family and community health and well being through support, education and the sharing of resources, according to a news release. Funding will support a strength program for seniors with limited mobility (in partnership with Town of Antrim Recreation); training and professional opportunities for staff including in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; child and family programs and early intervention screenings; and support for their Avenue A Teen Center programs which welcomes teens of all ability levels including those who are neurodivergent or experience a disability.

