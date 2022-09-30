The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour (FFAST) will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-10. Artists’ studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. Most of the studios will also be open on Monday, Oct. 10. The tour features the works of 28 artists in the Monadnock Region, with studios in Antrim, Keene, Marlborough, Munsonville, Nelson, New Ipswich, Rindge and Swanzey.

New artists this year include printmaker and Keene professor Rosemarie Bernardi, Shannon Perry of Keene, Jessica Thurber of Rindge and Tristan Bridges of Swanzey.

