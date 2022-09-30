The Fall Foliage Art Studio Tour (FFAST) will be held on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-10. Artists’ studios will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9. Most of the studios will also be open on Monday, Oct. 10. The tour features the works of 28 artists in the Monadnock Region, with studios in Antrim, Keene, Marlborough, Munsonville, Nelson, New Ipswich, Rindge and Swanzey.
New artists this year include printmaker and Keene professor Rosemarie Bernardi, Shannon Perry of Keene, Jessica Thurber of Rindge and Tristan Bridges of Swanzey.
The tour includes ceramics by Shana Brautigam from “Rooted in Clay” in Rindge; the wood turned talents of Bob Englund in Munsonville and Kenny Greatbatch from Swanzey, the pewter works of Joe Farchaus from New Ipswich; and the blown glass of Alex Kadish from Antrim.
Other art includes Dave Bulger’s realist paintings from Marlborough, Susan Wadsworth’s Japanese-inspired pastel landscapes from her Rindge studio. In Swanzey, watercolorist Jeanne Thieme’s Pipe Dream Studio will be shared with pastelist Gill Truslow and guest ceramicist Forrest Bencivenga. In Nelson, Frankie Brackley Tolman’s studio will include her colorful abstract paintings as well as the work of guest artists.
Art in Keene includes Sue Doyle’s colored pencil paintings, the symbolic and colorful oil paintings of Marylise Reilly-Fajal, the pastels of Carol Corliss, Karen Fortier’s mixed media and Mary Ellen Pellerin’s fabric creations.
A preview show of FFAST artists’ art work will take place at the Jaffrey Civic Center on Main Street in Jaffrey. An opening reception will be held Oct. 1 from noon to 2 p.m. where visitors can meet the artists who are taking part in the art tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.