The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company has set up at a new performance arts venue in Keene: The Edge Theater, located at 310 Marlboro St., Suite 112. The site features ample parking and is within walking distance of downtown Keene.
In addition to its normal season of four plays, The Edge plans to host acting classes, theater workshops, play readings, improvisation/game nights and other events in its new space.
After several postponements, the company will also perform “Italian American Reconciliation” by John Patrick Shanley. This play will be the company’s first production in its own venue.
The play will open on March 24 at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on March 25, 30, 31, and April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and two matinee performances on March 26 and April 2 at 2 p.m.
To be notified of upcoming performances and activities, email theedgeensemble@aol.com. The company is also seeking to hear from people who are interested in volunteering to help with any aspect of the theater’s activities.
In a news release, The Edge thanked all donors as well as the following organizations for assisting the move: the Putnam Foundation, the N.H. Charitable Foundation, the Eppes-Jefferson Foundation.
