The Monadnock Food Co-op, Modern Saint Living, and Locally Dressed will host a textile recycling drive at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Modern Saint Living has been running this event in Connecticut for six years and, to date, has saved 8,483 pounds from the landfill. Modern Saint Living, Locally Dressed, and The Monadnock Food Co-op are partnering with Helpsy, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corp to collect the recycled items. Helpsy is the largest textile collection company in the Northeast US with an environmental mission to keep clothes out of the trash.

