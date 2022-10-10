The Monadnock Food Co-op, Modern Saint Living, and Locally Dressed will host a textile recycling drive at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Modern Saint Living has been running this event in Connecticut for six years and, to date, has saved 8,483 pounds from the landfill. Modern Saint Living, Locally Dressed, and The Monadnock Food Co-op are partnering with Helpsy, a Public Benefit Corporation, and a Certified B Corp to collect the recycled items. Helpsy is the largest textile collection company in the Northeast US with an environmental mission to keep clothes out of the trash.
Many items are acceptable to drop off during the Textile Drive, including clothing, household linens, footwear, accessories and more. Items unsuitable for recycling include small scraps of cloth or shredded items, non-textile and non-shoe, anything contaminated by oil, grease, or any other chemical, and more.
Those interested in attending should register in advance to receive a donation slip. To learn more, RSVP, and see a complete list of what is accepted and unsuitable for recycling, visit monadnockfood.coop/event/textilerecyclingdrive/
The Monadnock Food Co-op is at 34 Cypress St. in Keene, off of Main Street via Eagle Court.
