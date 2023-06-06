The town of Swanzey as well as two local residents were honored in the N.H. Preservation Alliance’s annual awards on May 19. The award ceremony honors leaders of the preservation movement as well as rehabilitation and revitalization projects across the state.

The town of Swanzey was recognized for the rehabilitation of Whitcomb Hall. The award honors the commitment and effective reuse of a historic building, the only assembly hall of its kind in town.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.