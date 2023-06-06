The town of Swanzey as well as two local residents were honored in the N.H. Preservation Alliance’s annual awards on May 19. The award ceremony honors leaders of the preservation movement as well as rehabilitation and revitalization projects across the state.
The town of Swanzey was recognized for the rehabilitation of Whitcomb Hall. The award honors the commitment and effective reuse of a historic building, the only assembly hall of its kind in town.
Rumrill, the executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene, was recognized for outstanding leadership in documentation, public outreach and building restoration and stewardship. Serving the historical society for four decades, Rumrill was honored for personifying the society’s mission to collect, preserve and communicate the county’s history.
Hancock author Kim Chandler Varney was honored for her book “Covered Bridges of New Hampshire” for documentation, education and advocacy. The award also recognizes her many public presentations and online updates that supplement the book.
“It is important for us to have the opportunity to honor people who are making a difference across the state,” said Byron O. Champlin, chairman of the Preservation Alliance board of directors. “This work is critical to maintaining the character of our communities and their economic vitality.”
The New Hampshire Preservation Alliance supports and encourages the revitalization and protection of historic buildings and places which strengthens communities and local economies. Information: www.nhpreservation.org.
