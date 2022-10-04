The Swanzey Preservation Society (SPS) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Golden Rod Grange Hall in Swanzey Center. A plaque recognizing the building’s designation as an historical building on the National Register of Historic Places will be installed.

The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was established to encourage farm families to band together for their common well-being. The Golden Rod Grange No. 114 in Swanzey Center was established on March 15, 1886. In 1915, construction of the hall began, and it was formally dedicated in February 1916. The two-story building included a kitchen, large halls on both floors and an elevated stage. Even though the hall was built primarily for use by the Grange members, other town organizations took advantage of it for their meetings, dances, dinners, card games and other events.

