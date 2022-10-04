The Swanzey Preservation Society (SPS) will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its founding on Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Golden Rod Grange Hall in Swanzey Center. A plaque recognizing the building’s designation as an historical building on the National Register of Historic Places will be installed.
The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was established to encourage farm families to band together for their common well-being. The Golden Rod Grange No. 114 in Swanzey Center was established on March 15, 1886. In 1915, construction of the hall began, and it was formally dedicated in February 1916. The two-story building included a kitchen, large halls on both floors and an elevated stage. Even though the hall was built primarily for use by the Grange members, other town organizations took advantage of it for their meetings, dances, dinners, card games and other events.
As farming shifted west to larger farms, Grange membership struggled to maintain the property; so, in 1992, the building was sold to the town of Swanzey. On March 17, 1994, the building was listed under Criterion A for Social History with a period of significance stretching from 1916-1943. In 2017, the SPS began an effort to preserve the Hall and bring the building into compliance with modern Life-Safety codes. Since then, an architectural plan has been developed, improvements have been made to the building, and an architectural review has been completed. The SPS is seeking to raise community awareness and funding for the Golden Rod Grange Restoration Project.
For more information about the building, the plans for restoration, and the history of the Grange movement, go to the Golden Rod Grange page at www.swanzeynh.gov.
