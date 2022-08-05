The community is invited to the First Congregational Church of Swanzey to welcome the Rev. Christopher J. Karluk on Sunday at the 10 a.m. service of worship. Karluk began his work as pastor on Aug. 1.

Karluk is a 10-year resident of Swanzey and was previously active in the Elm City Church in Keene. He also has been an active volunteer at Camp Spofford in Chesterfield.

