Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro is set to host an after-hours event to celebrate James Joyce’s “Ulysses” on Bloomsday, June 16.
Bloomsday, named after the protagonist of the novel, Leopold Bloom, is held each year on June 16, the day in which the novel takes place in 1904.
At 7 p.m. in the library’s main reading room, Jon Mack will celebrate the novel by following the threads of the stories in this groundbreaking work through readings and explorations of excerpts from the text.
“I’ve been fascinated with James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ for many years, so I’m excited to be hosting a Bloomsday event at the library,” Mack said in a news release. “Joyce’s novel is a many splendored jewel that has astonished readers ever since it was first published 100 years ago, yet many readers find it all but incomprehensible. The aim of my presentation is to make the work more approachable and understandable by providing some connective tissue with readings of selected excerpts from the novel.”
The program is free and open to the public. Brooks Memorial Library is at 224 Main St. in Brattleboro.
The event will be held in person and via Zoom. For log-in information, go to www.brookslibraryvt.org. For more information, call 802-254-5290, extension 1201.