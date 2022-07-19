On Sunday, July 24, the Monadnock Summer Lyceum will present Roseanne Leipzig who will offer a pragmatic approach to aging in her talk “Honest Aging: What’s the Right Medical Care for Older Adults?” at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, 25 Main St.
Leipzig’s talk will focus on medical evidence that provides a framework for making decisions about disease and medical intervention. She will answer questions such as: What are the questions patients and family should ask and which providers must answer? And how can making decisions about health be made less onerous and more closely aligned with one’s personal definition of health?
An internationally renowned leader in geriatric studies, Leipzig has among her accolades the Dennis W. Jahnigen Memorial Award, the Brookdale National Fellowship in Geriatric Medicine, the Paula Ettlebrick Community Service Award for Advocacy for LGBT Elders and Mt. Sinai’s prestigious Jacobi Medallion, among their highest awards. She has appeared on the Today CBS Sunday Morning Show and been published in the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.
The moderator will be Meredith MacMartin of Peterborough. MacMartin is director of inpatient clinical services for palliative care at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and director of the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care. The talk is sponsored by Rivermead.
Fireside Winds will provide music at 10:30 a.m. prior to the talk at 11 a.m. People may also view the program online at www.monadnocklyceum.org.
