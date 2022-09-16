Southwestern Community Services has partnered with the Keene Family YMCA to put on the 2022 Cheshire County Veterans Expo on Friday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Keene Family YMCA.
The event is a continuation of Southwestern Community Services’ Cheshire County Veterans Summit & Stand Down, which was held from 2015 to 2018.
“There are so many veterans out there who aren’t aware of the resources and support services available to them,” Matt Primrose, facilities manager at the Keene Family YMCA said in a news release. “The team here at the Y started talking about how we could honor our veterans this fall, and that got us talking about the SCS event. We reached out to them and they were on board with the idea immediately.”
Services and representatives from several agencies will be on hand, including representatives from the VA, employment counseling services with N.H. Employment Security, social services representatives from Southwestern Community Services and Keene Housing, N.H. Veterans Home, Harbor Care’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families, Frontline Foundations of North America and more.
Veterans in attendance are invited to enjoy a free lunch, courtesy of Jake’s 5 Star, and a free haircut, courtesy of Jed’s Barber Shop. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. There will also be several raffle prizes donated by local businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.