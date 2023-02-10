The first public showing of the short documentary film “Joseph Lindon Smith: An Artful Life” will be held Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough.
Dublin artist Joseph Lindon Smith is most known for his Egyptian paintings, which captured the artwork on the walls of tombs as they were being discovered in the early 20th century, and for his elaborate pageant productions.
The short film, directed by Paul Tuller and produced by Oriana Camara, explores Smith’s story and gives a glimpse into his lifestyle filled with travel and adventure.
This film project began in 1995, when Monadnock Art founder Paul Tuller first became interested in Smith. He started collecting photographs and interviewing Smith’s family members in the hopes of creating a film about the artist but funding fell short and the project was put aside. In 2002, Tuller, who also served as President of the Dublin Historical Society, discovered a film archive which contained footage of some of Smith’s pageants, but it would be 18 more years until he restarted the Smith project. In 2020, Tuller met Oriana Camara, a Peterborough native who had received a Ewing Arts Award for her video work. He approached Camara about reviving the Smith project, and they decided to work together to bring it to life. Monadnock Art agreed to serve as the fiscal agent for the film.
A discussion with the director and a question-and-answer session will accompany the screening. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.
For more information, contact The Monadnock Center at 603-924-3235.
