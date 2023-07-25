In just over six months, reviving, restoring and rejuvenating the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, built 80 years ago and shuttered since the pandemic, has gone from a mere idea to a fast-moving project. Now the project organizers want to invite interested citizens to join the conversation.

In early 2023, community organization Rockingham For Progress (RFP) reached out to the Preservation Trust of Vermont, Windham Regional Commission and the Brattleboro Area Development Corp. These groups helped RFP develop a plan for a community-supported enterprise, whereby a nonprofit purchases the building, oversees renovations and leases it to a qualified operator. The business stays on the tax rolls, the new operator is provided a viable operation unencumbered by debt, and Bellows Falls keeps its diner.

