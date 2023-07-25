In just over six months, reviving, restoring and rejuvenating the Miss Bellows Falls Diner, built 80 years ago and shuttered since the pandemic, has gone from a mere idea to a fast-moving project. Now the project organizers want to invite interested citizens to join the conversation.
In early 2023, community organization Rockingham For Progress (RFP) reached out to the Preservation Trust of Vermont, Windham Regional Commission and the Brattleboro Area Development Corp. These groups helped RFP develop a plan for a community-supported enterprise, whereby a nonprofit purchases the building, oversees renovations and leases it to a qualified operator. The business stays on the tax rolls, the new operator is provided a viable operation unencumbered by debt, and Bellows Falls keeps its diner.
Over the last few years, moisture has penetrated the diner’s steel-and-porcelain exterior; foundations have cracked, wood has buckled and rotted, and the limited seating and cramped quarters have daunted prospective operators. It is no secret that a 32-seat lunch car faces a challenging future in today’s competitive food-service world.
What will the future bring, and what should it look like for the Miss Bellows Falls? The next six months start an intensive period of planning. By the beginning of 2024, restoration work should be underway, and the hope is that by May of 2025 — the diner’s 81st anniversary of arriving in Bellows Falls — the diner will reopen.
The Rockingham Free Public Library, the Historic Preservation Office of the Town of Rockingham and RFP are hosting a series of conversations about the diner’s past and its future with three free events at 7 p.m. at the library at 65 Westminster St.
Thursday, July 27 — “Rockingham For Progress and the Miss Bellows Falls Diner project”: Why has a local volunteer group taken on the project of renovating and restoring an historic 32-seat diner? How do we plan to keep Miss Bellows Falls on the tax rolls and able to survive the challenges of the modern food-service industry? Meet the team, swap ideas and help us envision the future.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 — Diner History and the History of the Miss Bellows Falls Diner”: Presentation and slide show by America’s foremost diner expert, Richard JS Gutman, on the history of the lunch cart, how it evolved into the diner, and how the Miss Bellows Falls fits into that larger history.
Thursday, Nov. 9 — “Tales from the Diner with Charlie Jarras”: Charlie Jarras, host of “Travels With Charlie” on FACT-TV, owned the Miss Bellows Falls Diner from 1990-2003. Charlie brings us an evening of stories and anecdotes from employees and customers alike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.