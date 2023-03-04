Friendly Meals hosts St. Patty’s dinner on March 15 in Keene
The Friendly Meals will host a St. Patrick’s Day dinner for seniors on Wednesday, March 15, at 4 p.m. at Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene.
The dinner is open to all area adults ages 60 and over.
The menu will include beef round, boiled potatoes, cabbage and carrots in beef stock, and leprechaun cake with frosting. Coffee, tea, and a green beverage will also be served.
There is no charge for the Friendly Meal, but a donation of $3 is appreciated. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling Gia at 603-352-2253 by noon on Monday, March 13.
The Friendly Bus will be available to provide transportation in Keene. Bus reservations can be made by calling 603-352-8494.
Creative aging workshop series for seniors at Main Street Arts
SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. — Drawing out the wisdom of the past is among the goals of a series of free workshops being offered for seniors through a collaboration between Main Street Arts, 24 Main and the Saxtons River Historical Society.
The program is funded by a Creative Aging grant from the Vermont Arts Council through its Creative Aging program and is open to 15 participants ages 55 and older.
Participants will be encouraged to turn their memories into collage, watercolor painting, poetry and stories, and the resulting work will be presented at a month-long interactive exhibit in the MSA gallery, with an opening Friday, Apr. 28.
Workshops will take place on Fridays, March 17, 24 and 31, and April 7, 14 and 21 at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St., Saxtons River, Vt., from 10 a.m. to noon.
A kickoff luncheon to introduce the program and sign up participants will be held Friday, March 10, from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the dining room at 24 Main (the former Christ’s Church), Saxtons River, Vt.
Project leader will be creative aging expert Susan Rosano, a mosaic and mural artist from Guilford, Vt. She has been a Master Teaching Artist and a Registered Expressive Arts Consultant and Educator for more than 20 years, bringing visual and expressive arts projects to senior citizens, hospice patients and their families, and in schools, libraries, hospitals and museums.
Creativity will be nurtured through accessible techniques and the use of story prompts and collage. Fellowship will be encouraged through free refreshments and social time at each meeting.
