Fitzwilliam’s 2022 Concerts On The Common summer series kicks off Thursday.
The concerts will be held Thursday evenings in July and August, from 7-8:30 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the venue will be the Emerson School Gymnasium. (Please check the signboards).
These concerts are made possible by the generosity of the Elliot Institute Trust Fund, established in 1927.
Genres include rock ’n’ roll, blues, country, pop and original tunes.
The schedule:
July 14: The Green Sisters: Four multi-instrumentalist singers who perform folk, country, bluegrass and Irish music. This group is a returning favorite.
July 21: Retro Stew: A 4-piece energetic classic rock band with superb 4-part vocal harmonies. They perform classic ’60s tunes through current radio fare.
July 28: The Mark’s Brothers: A five-piece danceable, rock-n-roll jam band. This classic rock group is a returning fan favorite.
Aug 4: Gaslight Tinkers: a blend of global, danceable music of Afrobeat, Caribbean funk and Latin tunes meet northern fiddle music.
Aug 11: Mostly Innocent: A four-piece band that performs a quality mix of dusty blues, smokey jazz and high energy funk toe-tapping music.
Aug 18: Martin & Kelly: standout crossover country four-piece band. Jilly Martin and Ryan Kelly’s songs bridge the boundary between traditional and new country. They have been featured on “N.H. Chronicles” and have performed from Nashville through New England.
For more information, call: Bill Davis (603-585-2259), Tracie Loock (603-209-1851), or Steve Reinhart (603-661-8664).
