Savings Bank of Walpole has announced that it will once again participate as a DeMar Level Sponsor of the 2022 Clarence DeMar Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25. The bank has been a DeMar Level Sponsor for the past four years and plans to continue to support the race at this level for years to come.

“We view the DeMar as one of the signature events for our community and are proud to be involved” Mark Bodin, President of Savings bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “While it may appear to be an athletic event, we see it as a community celebration allowing everyone to get involved. Our staff enjoy being part of the planning, race and celebrations and I encourage everyone to join the fun by coming out on the day of the race to cheer for the runners.”

