Savings Bank of Walpole has announced that it will once again participate as a DeMar Level Sponsor of the 2022 Clarence DeMar Marathon, which will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25. The bank has been a DeMar Level Sponsor for the past four years and plans to continue to support the race at this level for years to come.
“We view the DeMar as one of the signature events for our community and are proud to be involved” Mark Bodin, President of Savings bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “While it may appear to be an athletic event, we see it as a community celebration allowing everyone to get involved. Our staff enjoy being part of the planning, race and celebrations and I encourage everyone to join the fun by coming out on the day of the race to cheer for the runners.”
Hosted by the Keene Elm City Rotary Club, the Clarence DeMar marathon and half marathon starts in Gilsum and Surry, respectively, and ends on the campus of Keene State College.
Proceeds from the marathon fund a number of the Rotary Club’s initiatives, including the Sneaker Project which provides sneakers to 2nd graders in an effort to reinforce the importance of activity. In addition, for the past 19 years, the Rotary Club has exposed over 400 local young people to service projects in El Salvador and Nicaragua, building homes, schools and helping to establish fresh-water resources.
Savings Bank of Walpole will also host a cheer station at its Court Street branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.