Savings Bank of Walpole has announced the winners of its fourth annual photo contest. Selected photos will be featured in the bank’s 2023 community calendar as well as on the bank’s website and social media. Images will also be included in desk calendars, holiday cards and note cards. Calendars will be available to the public by late November in all branch offices.
“The variety of photos we received not only capture the unique character of our state and our community, but they truly showcase the talent of our local photographers,” Danielle Ruffo, assistant vice president, community engagement and marketing at Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release.
Winners of the 2022 community calendar contest (which will be featured in the 2023 calendar) include: Cynthia Morelli of Keene, Stephanie Park of Dublin, Anthony Ruffo of Swanzey, Kyle Petrillo of Keene, Heather Ells of Keene, Karen Hope of Marlborough, Allen Mendelson of Keene, Richard Pastor of Jaffrey and Kim Drone of Keene.
The winners of the contest for website and notecard images include: Kimberly Drone of Keene, Glenn Fritzsche of Manchester, Christine Fusaro of Keene, Scott Greywacz of Manchester, Allen Mendelson of Keene, Dan Millbauer of Peterborough, John Parolin of Nashua and Richard Pastor of Jaffrey.
