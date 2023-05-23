Savings Bank of Walpole is accepting applications for The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms. Now in its third year, the annual bank-sponsored scholarship is designed to help support the efforts of working moms who want to grow professionally and personally, and to help them become great leaders in their fields and in the community. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded and applications are available online at https://walpolebank.com/scholarship-for-working-moms/. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, May 31.

The scholarship pays homage to longtime Bank employee Julie Tewksbury, who served as Senior VP of Operations for Savings Bank of Walpole before retiring in 2020.

