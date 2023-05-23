Savings Bank of Walpole is accepting applications for The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms. Now in its third year, the annual bank-sponsored scholarship is designed to help support the efforts of working moms who want to grow professionally and personally, and to help them become great leaders in their fields and in the community. Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded and applications are available online at https://walpolebank.com/scholarship-for-working-moms/. The deadline to submit an application is Wednesday, May 31.
The scholarship pays homage to longtime Bank employee Julie Tewksbury, who served as Senior VP of Operations for Savings Bank of Walpole before retiring in 2020.
As an employee for 28 years and a member of the bank’s leadership team for 15 of them, Tewksbury’s contributions were many and included championing workplace education initiatives to help promote ongoing career growth for employees — many of whom were working mothers like she was. Outside of the workplace, Tewksbury is actively involved in volunteering her time to help make a difference in our community by working with a myriad of local nonprofit organizations including Linda’s Closet, Cheshire Health Foundation, The Colonial and the Keene Family YMCA.
“We are excited to once again sponsor The Julie Tewksbury Scholarship for Working Moms” Mark Bodin, President for Savings Bank of Walpole, said in a news release. “This scholarship is a special way for us to honor the contribution that Julie provided to our organization and our employees. It is designed to help fund professional and personal development of working moms in our community who are eager to learn and grow.”
Interested scholarship applicants may visit https://walpolebank.com/scholarship-for-working-moms/ to fill out the one-page application which must be accompanied by a current resume as well as 1-2 references. Winners will be chosen by a small panel of local community leaders and bank employees.
