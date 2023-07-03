Alan F. Rumrill, the executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County in Keene, recently received an Award of Excellence for Individual Achievement from The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH).
The Award of Excellence is part of the AASLH Leadership in History Awards, which recognizes achievement in the preservation of state and local history.
Under Rumrill’s stewardship, the Historical Society of Cheshire County has grown to have six staff members, 130 volunteers and three buildings. Rumrill has written eight books and several articles and book chapters on regional history. His latest book, published in April 2023, is “Monadnock Originals, Colorful Characters from New Hampshire’s Quiet Corner.” He has written and recorded 1,500 Monadnock Moment radio spots over the years at WKBK radio in Keene. He writes weekly newspaper columns called “Moments in (Local) History” in the Keene Sentinel and he submits weekly “mystery photos” to the Monadnock Shopper News.
AASLH conferred 53 national awards honoring people, projects, exhibits and publications. The AASLH awards program was initiated in 1945 to establish and encourage standards of excellence in the collection, preservation, and interpretation of state and local history throughout the United States. For more information, contact AASLH at 615-320-3203 or go to www.aaslh.org.
