Rise for baby and family will hold its Tastes of the Season event at the Keene Country Club on Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m.

A 20-year tradition before being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, the gathering is Rise’s largest fundraising event of the year. All money raised is used to support Rise’s programs for children and families in the Monadnock Region.

