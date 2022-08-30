Rise for baby and family will hold its Tastes of the Season event at the Keene Country Club on Sept. 15 from 6-8 p.m.
A 20-year tradition before being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID, the gathering is Rise’s largest fundraising event of the year. All money raised is used to support Rise’s programs for children and families in the Monadnock Region.
The event offers samples of craft beer, fine wine and specialty spirits, along with light bites and appetizers from local caterers and restaurants. Guests can sample offerings from 21 Bar & Grill, Fireworks, New England Sweetwater Farm & Distillery, Two Fruits and a Nut Farm, Vermont Distillers, West LA Beer Co. and more. The event also includes live music and a silent auction.
Lead sponsors are Fenton Family Dealerships, Mascoma Bank and Savings Bank of Walpole. Additional sponsors are Douglas Co., Hamlin Insurance Agency, Noyes Volkswagen, and Whitney Brothers. Silver sponsors are the Family Council of the Monadnock Region, The Keene Sentinel, Rust & Co. CPAs, and True North Networks. Bronze sponsors are Belletetes, Edward Jones — David Therrien, financial advisor, Hogancamp PC, Melanson Co. and Tattersall Electric.
Tickets are available for $50 per person or $90 for a pair at www.riseforbabyandfamily.org or in person/by mail at Rise for baby and family, 149 Washington St., Keene.
Rise, based in Keene, serves more than 250 children annually with its Family Centered Early Supports and Services and child care programs. For more information about this event, call 357-1395 or visit riseforbabyandfamily.org.
