The Rindge Racial Justice Group, in partnership with Quabbin Mediation, is offering an active bystander training workshop on Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge. The session is free and open to the public of all ages from middle-school to adult.
“The training will help us step in when we see something unfair or troubling going on around us,” Becky Beaton, member of the Rindge Racial Justice Group, said in a news release. “Everyone can benefit from learning how to create changes without resorting to aggression, name calling or a host of other ills.”
Active Bystander Training was developed by Quabbin Mediation in partnership with regional school districts, police departments and community organizations. The interactive workshop has been delivered to more than 32,000 participants through 3,200 community trainers. The training is designed to help people identify harmful situations and learn to become active, caring, moral bystanders. More information on the training is available at www.trainingactivebystanders.org.
Rindge Racial Justice Group is an informal gathering of residents who came together as an outgrowth of an event offered by Ingalls Memorial Library in 2022. Everyone is welcome to join Rindge Racial Justice’s discussions and become part of the group’s future activities.
Registration is required: email rindgerj@gmail.com with the number of attendees you are registering, name and email address of each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.