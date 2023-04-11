The Rindge Racial Justice Group, in partnership with Quabbin Mediation, is offering an active bystander training workshop on Monday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at Cathedral of the Pines, 10 Hale Hill Road, Rindge. The session is free and open to the public of all ages from middle-school to adult.

“The training will help us step in when we see something unfair or troubling going on around us,” Becky Beaton, member of the Rindge Racial Justice Group, said in a news release. “Everyone can benefit from learning how to create changes without resorting to aggression, name calling or a host of other ills.”

