The Rindge Conservation Commission invites the public to explore the outdoors and learn about protecting the watershed at Contoocook Marsh Conservation Complex, on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The hike is free and open to everyone. It begins from the parking area on County Road (east off US 202 about 1.5 miles north of Route 119).
Earlier this year Rindge Conservation Commission was awarded a grant from Merrimack Conservation Partnership to create signs to educate hikers about the Contoocook watershed and ways to protect it. Four signs are being installed that highlight the watershed, importance of native vegetation, how to avoid cyanobacteria and protecting vernal pools.
Rindge is divided with about half the town in the Contoocook watershed and half in the Millers River watershed. Unlike other towns, no water flows into Rindge — all of its water falls from the sky as rain, ice and snow. Some precipitation replenishes ground water and stays in Rindge’s many wetlands and ponds. Runoff in the Contoocook watershed flows to the Contoocook River as it begins a 71-mile journey to meet the Merrimack River in Concord.
The Contoocook Marsh hike is part of the Rindge Conservation Commission’s Annual Hike and Paddle Series that highlights the beautiful trails, forests, and wetlands in Rindge. Each outing is led by an experienced Conservation Commission member with specific knowledge of the history and unique natural features present on the conservation land. Fred Dodge and Deni Dickler will lead the hike.
The next and final hike in the series is Oct. 15 at Miriam Hunt Memorial Forest. Food items will be collected and donated to the Rindge Food Pantry to recognize National Food Bank Month.
