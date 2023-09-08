The Rindge Conservation Commission invites the public to explore the outdoors and learn about protecting the watershed at Contoocook Marsh Conservation Complex, on Sept. 17 at 1:30 p.m. The hike is free and open to everyone. It begins from the parking area on County Road (east off US 202 about 1.5 miles north of Route 119).

Earlier this year Rindge Conservation Commission was awarded a grant from Merrimack Conservation Partnership to create signs to educate hikers about the Contoocook watershed and ways to protect it. Four signs are being installed that highlight the watershed, importance of native vegetation, how to avoid cyanobacteria and protecting vernal pools.

