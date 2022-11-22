Retired Bishop Mark Beckwith of Jaffrey will speak on on Friday, Dec. 2, at 5 p.m. as part of the Jaffrey Civic Center’s speaker series, Stories to Share.
Beckwith will discuss his recently published book “Seeing the Unseen: Beyond Prejudices, Paradigms and Party Lines.” He will also share his own story of how he developed his current world outlook and will offer his thoughts on how Americans may be able to find common ground.
A graduate of Amherst College and Yale Divinity School, Beckwith was ordained in the Episcopal Church in 1979 and served in parishes in Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts. He was appointed Bishop of Newark (N.J.) and served in that capacity for 12 years until his retirement in 2018. During that time, he helped reorganize the Coalition of Religious Leaders of New Jersey and served as President. In the wake of gang violence in Newark, he helped found the Newark Interfaith Coalition for Hope and Peace.
Currently, Beckwith serves as the Bishop Liaison for Bishops United Against Gun Violence, a network of 100 bishops he co-founded after the Newtown, Conn., killings in 2012. He is also the co-founder of Faith Leaders for Ending Gun Violence, a national ecumenical group of religious leaders. And he has served on the leadership team for Braver Angels, a national movement that seeks to depolarize America.
“Stories to Share” organizer Joseph Steinfield will serve as moderator. The program is free of charge, but donations are appreciated. The program will be available as an in-person event at the Jaffrey Civic Center as well as online on YouTube. To register for in-person attendance, go to https://bit.ly/3fZFYH7. To participate virtually, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvvRObxjqvVsgZ8iOP1UOEw/live on the evening of the event.
The Jaffrey Civic Center is at 40 Main St., Jaffrey. For more information, call 603-532-6527 or go to jaffreyciviccenter.com
