Advent Lutheran Church of Rindge: 554 Route 202. Information: 899-3095 or AdventLutheranChurch.org.
Asbury Church of Chesterfield: 532 Route 63. Information: www.chesterfieldumc.org.
Beth-El Bible Church: 13 Village Road, Surry. Information: 352-5775 or www.bethelbiblechurch.com.
Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro: 193 Main St. Information: 802-254-4730 or www.centrechurchvt.org.
Christ Lutheran Church of Troy: 4 Fitzwilliam Road, Route 12. Information: 242-7283, christ_lutheran_church@myfairpoint.net
Christian Science Society of Keene: 74 Washington St. Sunday service at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Reading room open Wednesday from 4-6:45 p.m. and Saturday from noon-2 p.m. For additional information: Call 363-4934 or 352-4244.
Community Church of Harrisville and Chesham: 13 Canal St., Harrisville. Information: 827-3733, www.facebook.com/CCHCNH
Community Church of West Swanzey: 5 Holbrook Ave. Information: 352-6034.
Congregation Ahavas Achim: 84 Hastings Ave., Keene. Information: www.keenesynagogue.com, secretary.ahavas.achim@gmail.com or 352-6747.
Congregational Church of Temple, UCC: 17 Main St. Information: 878-4177, www.templecongregational.org or TempleCongregationalOffice@gmail.com.
Cornerstone Baptist Church: 125 Goodell Ave., off Route 32, Swanzey. Information: 357-1229, www.cbc-nh.org or on Facebook and Twitter.
Dublin Community Church: 1125 Main St. (Route 101 at the roundabout). Information: 563-8139, www.DublinChurch.org or DublinChurch@myfairpoint.net.
Federated Church of Marlborough: Sunday service at 10 a.m. 16 Pleasant St. Rev. Dr. Dana Mann. Information: 876-3863, fed.church.16@gmail.com or federatedchurchmarlborough.org.
First Baptist Church of Keene: 105 Maple Ave. Information: 352-0340 or office@firstbaptistkeenenh.org.
First Baptist Church of Troy: 17 North Main St. Information: pastor@troybaptist.com or www.troybaptist.com.
First Church in Jaffrey: Adjacent to the historic meetinghouse. Information: www.firstchurchinjaffrey.org or 532-7979.
First Congregational Church of Rindge: On the green in Rindge. Information: 899-5722 or www.rindgeucc.org.
First Congregational Church of Swanzey: 679 Old Homestead Highway. Information: 352-6689 or www.swanzeyucc.org.
First Congregational Church of Walpole, UCC: 15 Washington Square on the Walpole Common. Information: 756-4075.
Fitzwilliam Community Church: Route 119 West. Information: 585-3352.
Gilsum Congregational Church: 13 Main St. Information: 357-2245, www.gilsum.org or on Facebook.
Grace Christian Fellowship: 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester. Information: 239-7441, Worrall at 355-7014 or www.gcfnh.org.
Greenfield Covenant Church: An evangelical covenant church at the Carter Memorial Auditorium and Conference Center, Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center. Information: www.greenfieldchurch.org or 547-3626.
Immanuel Episcopal Church, Bellows Falls: Information: 802-463-3100 or www.immanuelepiscopal.net.
Keene Assembly of God: 121 Park Ave. Information: 357-3677 or www.keeneag.org.
Keene Church of Christ: 12 Arch St. Information: 352-3814 or Keenecoc.org.
Keene Church of the Nazarene: 55 Maple Ave. Information: 357-5100.
Keene Seventh-day Adventist Church: 42 Forbush Lane, Swanzey. Information: keene22.adventistchurchconnect.org or 585-9110.
Keene Unitarian Universalist Church: 69 Washington St. Information: www.kuuc.org or 352-1719.
Marlow United Methodist Church: 11 Church St. Information: 446-7064.
Monadnock Covenant Church: Pastor Brad Frost and Pastor Jenna Frost; Sunday worship at 10 a.m.; all are welcome; ASL interpreter every Sunday. Live streaming available at www.mcckeene.org and www.facebook.com/Monadnock.Covenant. 90 Base Hill Road, Keene. Information: 603-352-6816 or office@mcckeene.org.
Munsonville United Methodist Church, Chapel by the Lake: Sunday worship at 10 a.m. 529 Granite Lake Road (Old Route 9). Handicapped accessible and open to all. Information and directions: 446-7857 or www.chapelbythelake.net.
Nelson Congregational Church UCC: Pastor Eliot Fay. Worship service Sundays at 9:30 a.m., in person and via Zoom. In the village of Nelson, about 2 miles from the Nelson exit on Route 9. Information: 847-3280 or www.nelsonchurch.org.
Parish of the Holy Spirit: Masses held at St. Bernard’s Church, 185 Main St., Keene, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene, and Saint Joseph Church, 35 Brattleboro Road, Hinsdale. Information: 603-352-3525, holyspirit.peace@gmail.com; www.swnhcatholics.com.
Peterborough United Methodist Church: 43 Concord St. Information: www.peterboroughumc.org.
Richmond Community United Methodist Church: 11 Fitzwilliam Road, near the junction of Routes 32 and 119. Information: 978-987-6036 or on Facebook.
Rindge Congregational Church: 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. Information: 603-899-5722 or communications@rindgeucc.org.
St. George Greek Orthodox Church: 70 West St., Keene. Information: stgeorgekeene.org. www.facebook.com/stgeorgegockeene.
St. James Episcopal Church: 44 West St., Keene. Information: 352-1019 or stjameskeene.com.
St. John’s Episcopal Church: 26 Elm St., Walpole. Information: 756-4533 or stjohnswalpole.org.
Stoddard Congregational Church: 1549 Route 123 North, Stoddard. Sunday Services at 10 a.m. Information www.sccstoddard.com or Pastormskonig@gmail.com
Sturtevant Chapel: 15 Washington Ave., Keene. Information: 357-3430 or www.sturtevantchapel.org.
Sullivan Congregational Church, UCC: 4 Church St., next to Town Hall. Information: 847-3477.
Third Congregational Church of Alstead, UCC: Sunday service at 11 a.m. 14 River St. Information: 835-2144 or hmmjcl@peoplepc.com.
Trinitarian Congregational Church: Pastor Stanley Clark; Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. with children’s Sunday school and nursery; Bible study Wednesday at 7 p.m. 11 South Main St., Troy. Service available online. Information: www.trinitariancongregationalchurch.org or troycongregational@gmail.com.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro: Easter Sunday in-person worship at 9:30 a.m., 161 Western Ave. (Route 9), Brattleboro. 802-254-4220 or trinitybrattleboro@gmail.com; www.trinitybrattleboro.org.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Keene: 100 Maple Ave., Keene. Information: 352-4446 or tlckeene.nh@gmail.com
Tri-State Bible Baptist Church: 745 Route 63, Chesterfield, at the intersection of Route 9. Information: 363-8881, www.tsbbc.org, info@tsbbc.org or on Twitter @TSBBCNH.
Union Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, Peterborough: 33 Concord St. Information: 924-3272, officeucc@comcast.net or http://uccpeterborough.com.
United Church of Christ in Keene: Sunday services at 10 a.m., live-streamed on the church’s website and Facebook page, and live on WKBK Radio (94.1/1290). 23 Central Square. Information: 352-4136 or www.ucckeene.org.
United Church of Jaffrey: Services each Sunday at 10 a.m.; Communion first Sunday of each month (July Communion will be offered on the second Sunday, July 10); an open and affirming church of the United Church of Christ; Rev. Mark Koyama, minister; masks are note required but are encouraged; 54 Main St., Jaffrey. Information: 603-532-7047 or www.unitedchurchofjaffrey.org.
United Church of Winchester: 99 Main St. Information: 239-4465 or unitedchurchofwinchester@myfairpoint.net.
Vernon (Vt.) Union Church: Rev. Terry Robinson, pastor. Sunday prayer at 8:30 a.m. followed by adult Bible study at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. 2631 Fort Bridgman Road. Information: 802-257-8523, vuck@vernonunion.comcastbiz.net or www.vuchonline.net.
Walpole Unitarian Church: Corner of Main and Union streets. Information: 756-3961. Walpoleunitarianchurch.org.
Westmoreland United Church: 9 South Village Road. Information: 399-4880 or www.westmorelandunitedchurch.org.
Westport Church: 109 Westport Village Road, Swanzey. Information: 357-4650.
West Rindge United Methodist Church: 9 Mountain Road, Route 202, Rindge. 978-987-6036.
