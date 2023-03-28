The Racial Unity Team, a nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to advance relationships among people of different racial identities, increase understanding, and reduce racial bias in our communities, recently awarded $500 for books to Keene High School English teacher William Derry.
The team’s judges heard Derry’s story when he submitted his entry for the Bookshelf Diversity Challenge and awarded him a prize of $500 to get the books he needs for his classroom.
“I have been teaching American Studies for the last five years,” Derry said in his entry. “It is a team-taught class with a Social Studies teacher and an English teacher. We meet every day with 11th grade students for a whole block (80 minutes) for a full academic year, so the opportunities are incredible! This year I piloted an independent reading program, which really allowed us to diversify! Now every quarter students get to choose a book from our extensive list in addition to the required texts read by everyone. The difficulty will be whether we can provide copies of books for everyone. While some of our students have access to resources and can either borrow or purchase books, some cannot.”
