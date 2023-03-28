The Racial Unity Team, a nonprofit charitable organization whose mission is to advance relationships among people of different racial identities, increase understanding, and reduce racial bias in our communities, recently awarded $500 for books to Keene High School English teacher William Derry.

The team’s judges heard Derry’s story when he submitted his entry for the Bookshelf Diversity Challenge and awarded him a prize of $500 to get the books he needs for his classroom.

