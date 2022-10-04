The Grammar School in Putney, Vt., will transform its campus into a medieval village for its annual Medieval Faire On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Children will have a chance to ride a flying dragon, practice a joust, battle a knight and more. Fairgoers can also shop for goods in the village market and enjoy a range of live entertainment.
New this year, Knights from Vermont Armored Combat will put on a live performance at 2 p.m.
Other highlights this year include birds of prey from the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum, artisan demonstrations, fencing, archery, climbing walls, pony rides, giant chess and more.
Admission to the Faire is free; all-day ride passes are $25 and individual tickets will also be for sale.
Proceeds from the Medieval Faire go toward The Grammar School’s financial aid fund, which seeks to make tuition more affordable.
For more information, visit www.thegrammarschool.org/medieval or call 802-387-5364.
