The Grammar School in Putney, Vt., will transform its campus into a medieval village for its annual Medieval Faire On Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Children will have a chance to ride a flying dragon, practice a joust, battle a knight and more. Fairgoers can also shop for goods in the village market and enjoy a range of live entertainment.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.