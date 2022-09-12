The Swanzey Conservation Commission will host a ribbon-cutting celebration of the newly named and marked trails on Mount Caesar on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. The new trails honor two Swanzey residents: Theresa DiLuzio and Elijah Barrett. The public is welcome to attend.
The ceremony will be held at the Mount Caesar trailhead off Simeneau Lane, across from Monadnock Regional High School. The event will feature an unveiling of the new map, a history of Mount Caesar, a dedication and ribbon-cutting with DiLuzio and Barrett’s families, and a guided hike on the newest trail.
Parking will be at the Mount Caesar and Carpenter Home lots and light refreshments will be served on the lawn across from the Carpenter Home.
The Swanzey Trail Crew has developed a new and easy 1-mile loop trail at the foot of Mount Caesar, dubbed Theresa’s Trail, which meanders through mature hardwood forest past boulders and stone walls. The trail’s namesake, Swanzey resident Theresa DiLuzio, who passed away in 2019, was an avid hiker and energetic presence on both Swanzey’s Open Space Committee and Conservation Commission.
Elijah’s Epic Summit Trail — offering a view of Mount Monadnock — is now named after Elijah Barrett, a student and later coach at Monadnock Regional High School before he succumbed to cancer in 2007. Barrett was a star on the high school track team that won six straight titles from 1990 to 1995. As a running coach at Monadnock Regional High School, Barrett led student runners up Mount Caesar on trails he built for their conditioning.
Funding for the Mt. Caesar Trail project was provided by the Swanzey Conservation Commission and the Monadnock Conservancy.
For more information, contact Conservation Commission Chair Cheri Domina, 207- 930-9730 or email cheri.domina@gmail.com.
