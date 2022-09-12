The Swanzey Conservation Commission will host a ribbon-cutting celebration of the newly named and marked trails on Mount Caesar on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. The new trails honor two Swanzey residents: Theresa DiLuzio and Elijah Barrett. The public is welcome to attend.

The ceremony will be held at the Mount Caesar trailhead off Simeneau Lane, across from Monadnock Regional High School. The event will feature an unveiling of the new map, a history of Mount Caesar, a dedication and ribbon-cutting with DiLuzio and Barrett’s families, and a guided hike on the newest trail.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.