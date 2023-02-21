Project Shakespeare will present “Little Women,” based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. The play will be directed by Deborah Shakespeare Thurber.
The story follows Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, along with their mother, Marmee, as they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women in a world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy in Civil War era Massachusetts.
This performance will be the culmination of a Project Shakespeare program called One Play in One Week. Over the February school break, students join together to rehearse, stage and perform the play in one week’s time.
The ensemble cast includes: Brayden Boice, Leila Burk, Alexander Brand, Peyton Brand, Clover Heinzmann, Lilli Helsel, Eleanora Kishinevsky, Helen Martynuska, Harold Thomas McCarthy, Benjamin Michaud, Amalia Oreamuno, Miranda Pipitone, Emmy Ratcliffe, Morgan Ratcliffe, Aurora Sousa, and Ella Weinmann. Former student Jennifer Migotsky will serve as a mentor actor in the cast.
Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and under.
Project Shakespeare is a non-profit theatre education company and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit projectshakespeare.org
