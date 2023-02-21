Project Shakespeare will present “Little Women,” based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott on Saturday, March 4, at 4 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 6 Payson Hill Road, Rindge. The play will be directed by Deborah Shakespeare Thurber.

The story follows Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy, along with their mother, Marmee, as they strive to be brave, intelligent and imaginative young women in a world defined by gender, class and personal tragedy in Civil War era Massachusetts.

