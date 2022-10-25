Vermont Humanities will present “Migration Pathways: Stories of Yesterday and Today” Saturday at 2 p.m. in the main reading room of the Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., Brattleboro.
Andrew Ingall, creator of the project “Warlé, Yesterday, and Today,” will deliver a slide talk and storytelling exercise inspired by the lives and legacy of Warren Kronemeyer and Leon Ingall, a Vermont couple who were entrepreneurs and civic leaders in Townshend, Vt., during the 1980 and 1990s. Ingall was a refugee twice: first fleeing the Bolsheviks in 1918 and then again from the Nazis in the late 1930s. Kronemeyer and Ingall’s story of love, adversity, caregiving and creativity provides a lens to explore similar and divergent experiences of today’s LGBTQ+ elders, asylum-seekers, refugees and migrants.
The afternoon will conclude with a discussion from local organizations that includes an overview of various immigration statuses and avenues towards residency; how these underrepresented communities invigorate cultural, economic, and social life; and how citizens can best support newcomers. Speakers include Kate Paarlberg-Kvam (Community Asylum Seekers Project), Alex Beck (Brattleboro Development Credit Cooperation), Eduardo Meléndez (ECDC Multicultural Community Center), and Abdullah (ArtLords).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.