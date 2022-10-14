Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will host three programs on Buddhism with Rev. Dr. Thomas Redden, Ph.D. Redden is professor emeritus of political science and history at Southern Vermont College and Marlboro College, and and ordained Zen Buddhist priest.
The first program, on Oct. 19, is titled “The Buddha’s World”: Redden will examine technological, economic, social and political changes and how the Buddha’s teachings challenged the traditional Brahmanism of his day and resonated with his many followers.
The next program, on Nov. 16, “The Buddha as Political Actor,” will focus on how the Buddha needed to maintain good relations with the local kings and communities in order to thrive in a very political and often violent environment.
The final program, on Dec. 21, “Engaged Buddhism and American Politics Today,” will explore how a variety of leading Buddhists, such as the Dalai Lama, argue that our search for happiness through consumerism and naked self-interest is leading the world down a path of self-destruction.
The free lectures will be held in the library’s main reading room at 7 p.m. Brooks Memorial Library is at 224 Main St., Brattleboro. For more information visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290, extension 1201.
