Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro will host three programs on Buddhism with Rev. Dr. Thomas Redden, Ph.D. Redden is professor emeritus of political science and history at Southern Vermont College and Marlboro College, and and ordained Zen Buddhist priest.

The first program, on Oct. 19, is titled “The Buddha’s World”: Redden will examine technological, economic, social and political changes and how the Buddha’s teachings challenged the traditional Brahmanism of his day and resonated with his many followers.

