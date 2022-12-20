Northeast Wine Company, a New Hampshire-based wine importer focused on the representation of artisan producers from local and emerging U.S. wine regions, is holding a series of pop-up wine events at at Brewtopia on Washington Street in Keene. Called “Vintage: A Pop-Up Wine Experience,” free tastings will be held Dec. 22, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. A launch event was held on Dec. 15.
A combination wine tasting and educational event, the series is geared toward introducing wine lovers, enthusiasts and connoisseurs to the producers of the Northeast, offering attendees the opportunity to taste, learn about and purchase hard-to-find wines.
“The American Northeast is currently experiencing a renaissance of wine production, making high-quality and unique wines in every state,” Sarah Trubnick, owner of Northeast Wine Company, said in a news release. “Northeast Wine Company is dedicated to showcasing sustainably and responsibly produced wines from small wineries throughout these emerging regions. We strive to make these wines available in restaurants and wine shops across New Hampshire and increase public awareness of the Northeast’s unique terroir.”
Wines poured will range in varieties and styles including whites, reds, rosés and sparkling.
The tasting is free, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance at https://vintage-a-popup-wine-experience.eventbrite.com. Participants must be at least 21 years old. The event is held in partnership with Brewtopia and the Monadnock International Film Festival.
