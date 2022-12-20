Northeast Wine Company, a New Hampshire-based wine importer focused on the representation of artisan producers from local and emerging U.S. wine regions, is holding a series of pop-up wine events at at Brewtopia on Washington Street in Keene. Called “Vintage: A Pop-Up Wine Experience,” free tastings will be held Dec. 22, Jan. 5 and Feb. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. A launch event was held on Dec. 15.

A combination wine tasting and educational event, the series is geared toward introducing wine lovers, enthusiasts and connoisseurs to the producers of the Northeast, offering attendees the opportunity to taste, learn about and purchase hard-to-find wines.

