HANCOCK — The New Hampshire chapter of the Women’s Caucus for Art will hold a special, two-part event for plein air painters and photographers at the Harris Center for Conservation in Hancock.
On Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., plein air painters and photographers are invited to set up their easels and use their cameras on the grounds of the Harris Center to capture a slice of its natural beauty. Photographers may roam around to capture the beauty in their photographs. Plein air painting is about leaving the studio behind and experiencing painting in the great outdoors. The rain date is Sunday, July 17.
The day will be punctuated by live music featuring Monica Laskey, Lisa Walsh and Sean Sweeney, as well as Project Shakespeare actors wandering the grounds in costume from “The Taming of the Shrew.” The public is invited to view painters in action and purchase “wet” artwork that day.
The second part of this event is an exhibit of Paint Day results in the Harris Center for Conservation Education building from Aug. 8-31, with a public reception Aug. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.
All plein air artists and photographers are welcome and encouraged to participate. The registration fee is $35, $25 for WCA members. The fee includes entry to Paint Day and the August exhibit. The deadline to register is July 16. Register online at eventbrite.com (eventbrite.com/e/plein-air-with-a-flair-tickets-364042519977).
For more information about the event, contact Linda Greenwood at linda@greenwoodbiz.com or 617-899-3802. Co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and the New Hampshire chapter of Women’s Caucus for Art.
